Mental health of jawans

Apropos of ‘Bathinda horror’; the death of jawans in Bathinda is a disturbing incident. The Army is a self-sustaining unit in itself. It has all the services and branches to cater to its needs. But the mental health of the men serving for long durations away from their families and without leave does suffer. Moreover, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a major issue among defence personnel. Administration of regular and proper psychological counselling should be made mandatory for every soldier. Timely identification and redressal of internal disputes should be a priority, because if the force has to defend our nation with vast and unpredictable borders, it must be as solid as a rock from the inside.

Rewant sharma, by mail

Jallianwala compensation

The writer chooses to focus on the sins of the colonial rulers, while ignoring their good deeds, especially of those who, despite being subjected to all sorts of provocations, kept the flag of fair play and justice flying (‘Many faces of Jallianwala Bagh’). It is rarely mentioned that the British government of the day not only admitted to its liability for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but also paid liberal compensation to the families of those who were killed; and that 218 out of 376 such families did apply and received compensation. It is not difficult to see why these facts, which came to the public domain during the digitisation of Punjab archives in 2017, have been kept secret by the ruling Indian elite all these years. What better way to make the British Raj an object of permanent hatred and demonisation than to pull the moral rug of compassion and fair play from under its feet?

RANDHIR SINGH BAINS, by mail

Not so united

Several Opposition parties have come under one umbrella without chemistry and trust in one another. Such an alliance took place during the 2019 General Election also, but failed to get the desired results. Politics of vested interest can never be successful. The interests of these leaders collide with one another.

RK Arora, Mohali

Oppn unity a mirage

So far, Opposition unity is a mirage and the 2024 General Election has become a one-horse race. Except Modi-bashing, the opposition parties disagree on almost all issues. The Congress is embroiled in infighting. Under the given circumstances, expecting the Opposition to take on the Modi juggernaut is as good as chasing rainbows. The AAP, which was vocal on ploughing a lonely furrow, has mellowed down as it has been cornered by the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal’s two aides have been jailed. The moment they are released, he may start singing a different tune. At best, the only strategy that seems workable is to let regional leaders take on the BJP head-on in their respective states. The elections should be fought on issues that concern the common man.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Boycotting elections

The report that residents of Adampur have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections due to the inordinate delay of seven years in the completion of a flyover shows the level of their frustration with all successive governments. Unfortunately, this decision won’t affect the electoral prospects of any political party. People had to resort to such an extreme step as even the AAP government has failed to rise to their expectations.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

No facilities in mandis

It is a delight to see that wheat has started coming in mandis across Punjab. There is some relief to farmers. However, the sobering factor is that the mandis lack necessary facilities such as proper shelters for the produce, availability of adequate labourers, gunny bags, drinking water supply, tarpaulin to cover wheat in case there is any kind of change in climate. Farmers have not yet come out of the shock of crop damage due to untimely rains. The danger of weather changes is still looming. The government should arrange all necessary amenities in the mandis on priority so that the procurement process is completed in time.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Electric buses

Chandigarh electric buses have saved 10.3 lakh litres of diesel, amounting to over Rs 8 crore, besides preventing 2,600 tonnes of CO2 emission. The rising environmental concerns and alarming levels of pollution have necessitated a switch to cleaner mobility. With India setting COP26 target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, the electric mobility segment has a crucial role to play. Electric buses should become operational in as many Indian states as possible.

Rohan Chandra, Zirakpur

