Military training has to evolve

Refer to ‘Military academies must raise the bar’; warfare has undergone a paradigm shift, and our military academies must evolve accordingly. Future-ready training should place greater emphasis on technology, electronic warfare, jointness, artificial intelligence, simulators and decision-making under realistic battlefield conditions. Equally, it is time to discard the informal “beg, borrow or steal” culture and eliminate ragging masquerading as toughness. Military academies should produce officers who are physically robust, technologically proficient and, above all, morally upright. Tomorrow’s battles cannot be won with the training methods of yesterday.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

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Periodic reviews necessary

Apropos of ‘Military academies must raise the bar’; training is not merely about physical fitness. It is meant to develop character, emotional maturity, leadership qualities and the ability to take responsible decisions under pressure. The selection process should, therefore, assess these qualities more effectively instead of depending excessively on conventional physical or academic parameters. The authorities should periodically review the selection criteria, training curriculum and methods of instruction. At the same time, genuine grievances of cadets should have a credible mechanism for redressal. We need officers who are not only physically fit and professionally competent but also humane, balanced and morally sound.

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Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

No voter should be left behind

Apropos of ‘ECI row does a disservice to the right to vote’; why can’t the old practice of ‘no voter is left behind’ be allowed to continue? Genuine voters whose names have been removed from the voters’ list are a worried lot. Nothing is being done to address their concerns. The ECI needs to clarify each and every issue at the earliest in a transparent manner. The Election Commission owes a moral responsibility to the nation to come clean on various issues.

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Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala

Protect strategic technology

Refer to ‘Reusable rocket pact plugs a vital tech gap’; the government’s decision to provide Rs 200 crore to a private company, Agnikul Cosmos, to develop a reusable rocket can reduce launch and manufacturing costs. However, making such a rocket is a formidable task as it must control its descent, restart its engine and land safely. The US, China and Japan are already working on this technology, while India has been developing its own RLV through ISRO since 2012. India must learn from a government-supported vaccine company that was later taken over by a multinational. Public money must be protected through strict safeguards, close oversight and technological security.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Want real progress, not freebies

With reference to ‘Rs 1,262 cr transferred into bank accounts of 36.87L women: CM’; this step just before the elections is an attempt to lure women voters. If Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is serious about women’s empowerment, why are anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and government employees still protesting for their dues? Paying Rs 1,000-1,500 each per month to beneficiaries under the Punjab Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana cannot compensate for the lack of safety, employment and education for women. Punjab needs real development, not freebies.

Sneha Singh, Kharar

Build on archery success

India’s superb show in archery at the 2026 Asian Games has enhanced the country’s reputation in the global sporting arena. Success in archery demands exceptional concentration, accuracy and consistency. The achievement highlights the efforts of players, coaches and support teams who work continuously to improve performance and prepare athletes for major competitions. Strengthening grassroots programmes, upgrading training facilities and ensuring access to modern equipment can help discover and develop talent from different parts of the country.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar