Misplaced priorities

Prime Minister Modi is rooting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a time when the situation in Manipur is getting out of hand. This raises questions about the BJP government’s commitment to restore normalcy in the strife-torn northeastern state. Nationwide problems such as unemployment, poverty and inflation cannot be solved by the implementation of the UCC. Nor can this be done by building a temple. Milking an issue for electoral gains is the norm in Indian politics rather than fighting elections on burning issues. Who bothers about the poor?

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Gangsters on the loose

Refer to ‘Gang culture’; the ambitions of these gangsters are getting bigger and bolder. Besides Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, there are many gangsters who are thriving on crime, especially extortion. The police of various states seem unable to crack down on these criminals. Gangsters are also making money from gambling, prostitution and drug trafficking. It is impossible to curb gang culture without strictly enforcing the law.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Unviable Vande Bharat train

The PM flagged off the Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train on Tuesday. There is an inter-city train running between Indore and Bhopal for the past many years. It departs from Indore at 6:35 am and reaches Bhopal at 10 am; its fare starts from Rs 100. The Vande Bharat train has a minimum fare of Rs 910, while the travel time saved is only 45-50 minutes. There is also a Volvo bus service between the two cities; the fare is Rs 400 and the bus takes about three hours to reach its destination. The Vande Bharat service would not be viable. This is a ‘penny wise, pound foolish’ approach.

Capt Amar Jeet Kumar (Retd), by mail

Unrest in Pakistan

The editorial ‘Pak military purge’ brings to the fore the pre-election unrest in India’s neighbourhood. Pakistan’s General Election is significant for South Asia. A multi-pronged strategy is being adopted by various stakeholders to achieve their political ends. The elections are an opportunity for the people of Pakistan to show the world that democratic values are still alive in their country.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Sharif govt on the defensive

It is shocking to learn that the Pakistan army has sacked three officers, including a Lt General, and taken disciplinary action against three Major Generals and seven Brigadiers for allegedly failing to discharge their duties when former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters went on the rampage after his arrest last month. Imran has alleged that his party’s workers are being harassed. It seems that some army officers have been helping Imran. This rift within the army has put the government headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif on the defensive.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Save banks from privatisation

Under the Bank Bachao, Desh Bachao slogan, bank employees will start a campaign against the privatisation of public sector banks. They will stage protests across the country. Once these banks are privatised, the safety of bank deposits will be compromised and it will also lead to squeezing of credit flow to farmers, small businessmen and those belonging to the weaker sections of society. The move will hit the public hard.

MT Farooqi, Hyderabad

Media freedom a sham

Refer to ‘Unacceptable, says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to Modi’; the trolling of a US journalist who put a question to PM Modi during the joint press conference with US President Joe Biden should not be a surprise to those who stand for the freedom of the Fourth Estate, widely recognised as an essential pillar of democracy. In India, the powers that be claim that they are committed to media freedom, but those who have dared to call a spade a spade have not been spared. As a result, India’s ranking on the World Index of Press Freedom is rather low.

Prem Dahiya, Rohtak

