THE issue of accidental missile firing should not be swept under the rug. A transparent probe must be undertaken for all the parties involved. The missile posed a serious threat to the air space through which it travelled — there could have been another Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 or Ukraine International Flight 752 tragedy. What if it had hit a dense civilian area on either side of the border? Had this accidental firing been done by Pakistan, there would have been a hue and cry in Indian media. This case should also be viewed with the same intensity as it could affect foreign relations. India is a responsible nuclear power, and by conducting a fair probe, it should show to the world that it does take such accidents seriously and is making every effort to avoid such a mishap in the future, thus protecting its image from getting tarnished.

Ishan Hastir, Gurdaspur

Serious lapse

Refer to ‘Missile row’; Pakistan’s reaction to the explanation offered by India regarding the accidental firing of a missile cannot be construed to be exaggerated or far-fetched, coming as it did from a hostile country. In fact, the rather lame explanation being offered, in an attempt to play down the incident, is on a par with the ham-handed handling of the weaponry itself. Steps must be taken to avert the recurrence of such lapses in a nuclearised weapons environment.

SS Paul, Nadia

Biased analysis

Instead of gracefully accepting people’s verdict in UP, the writer harps on the narrative of BJP’s bigotry, communalism, majoritarianism etc (‘Four reasons for...’). The track record of any state government, including West Bengal, regarding employment, public health, education and industrialisation has been more or less on similar lines. If voters can return TMC to power, despite the none-too-impressive performance on these parameters, why read too much into BJP’s win? It is blandly claimed that communalism was the ideological driving force and nearly 44 per cent of those who voted approved of this slant, without citing any empirical evidence in support of the assertion. Terror is a real threat in India and the BJP can rightfully claim credit for keeping secessionist movements in Kashmir and elsewhere in check. Similarly, voters credited the BJP with ensuring bribe-free last-mile delivery of government schemes without any discrimination or favouritism and rewarded the Yogi administration with another term. Her description of the BJP as a ‘party of Far Right’ is perplexing, keeping in mind huge welfare programmes undertaken by the Centre and various BJP state governments.

Ajay Tyagi, New Delhi

AAP new favourite

Apropos of ‘Many ex-ministers, MLAs join AAP’, it speaks volumes about their quest for greener pastures. Such a need-based ‘migration’ of these turncoats belonging to the Congress, BSP and also the BJP, comes soon after the AAP’s splendid Punjab victory. The AAP has already got busy in carrying out the necessary groundwork as a prelude to the forthcoming elections to the Haryana Assembly. However, it would be interesting to see whether Kejriwal would eventually be able to win over the hearts and minds of the voters of Haryana too.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Know candidates

A large number of MLAs in UP have criminal cases registered against them. Being responsible citizens, it is our duty to choose the right candidate. We should be aware about our candidate details before casting vote. The app launched by the Election Commission of India, ‘Know Your Candidate’, should be installed by every voter. Full advantage should be taken of this app to choose a candidate who will help the nation grow.

Bhavya Vig, Ambala City

Tainted MLAs

It is disturbing that around 50 per cent of elected MLAs in UP and Punjab, who have made it to the Assembly, have criminal cases registered against them, with 39 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, booked for heinous crimes of rape and murder. This is despite the tall claims made by all political parties, including the BJP which is in saddle, to field only those candidates who are transparent, honest and have no criminal antecedents. But, election results show that all politicians are chips of the same block. No party is interested in decriminalisation of politics. Therefore, the only option left is to carry out an amendment to the Representation of People’s Act to ban the parties from fielding such candidates. It is also crucial to expedite such cases in a time-bound manner.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com