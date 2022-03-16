Missile row

THE issue of accidental missile firing should not be swept under the rug. A transparent probe must be undertaken for all the parties involved. The missile posed a serious threat to the air space through which it travelled — there could have been another Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 or Ukraine International Flight 752 tragedy. What if it had hit a dense civilian area on either side of the border? Had this accidental firing been done by Pakistan, there would have been a hue and cry in Indian media. This case should also be viewed with the same intensity as it could affect foreign relations. India is a responsible nuclear power, and by conducting a fair probe, it should show to the world that it does take such accidents seriously and is making every effort to avoid such a mishap in the future, thus protecting its image from getting tarnished.

Ishan Hastir, Gurdaspur

Serious lapse

Refer to ‘Missile row’; Pakistan’s reaction to the explanation offered by India regarding the accidental firing of a missile cannot be construed to be exaggerated or far-fetched, coming as it did from a hostile country. In fact, the rather lame explanation being offered, in an attempt to play down the incident, is on a par with the ham-handed handling of the weaponry itself. Steps must be taken to avert the recurrence of such lapses in a nuclearised weapons environment.

SS Paul, Nadia

Biased analysis

Instead of gracefully accepting people’s verdict in UP, the writer harps on the narrative of BJP’s bigotry, communalism, majoritarianism etc (‘Four reasons for...’). The track record of any state government, including West Bengal, regarding employment, public health, education and industrialisation has been more or less on similar lines. If voters can return TMC to power, despite the none-too-impressive performance on these parameters, why read too much into BJP’s win? It is blandly claimed that communalism was the ideological driving force and nearly 44 per cent of those who voted approved of this slant, without citing any empirical evidence in support of the assertion. Terror is a real threat in India and the BJP can rightfully claim credit for keeping secessionist movements in Kashmir and elsewhere in check. Similarly, voters credited the BJP with ensuring bribe-free last-mile delivery of government schemes without any discrimination or favouritism and rewarded the Yogi administration with another term. Her description of the BJP as a ‘party of Far Right’ is perplexing, keeping in mind huge welfare programmes undertaken by the Centre and various BJP state governments.

Ajay Tyagi, New Delhi

AAP new favourite

Apropos of ‘Many ex-ministers, MLAs join AAP’, it speaks volumes about their quest for greener pastures. Such a need-based ‘migration’ of these turncoats belonging to the Congress, BSP and also the BJP, comes soon after the AAP’s splendid Punjab victory. The AAP has already got busy in carrying out the necessary groundwork as a prelude to the forthcoming elections to the Haryana Assembly. However, it would be interesting to see whether Kejriwal would eventually be able to win over the hearts and minds of the voters of Haryana too.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Know candidates

A large number of MLAs in UP have criminal cases registered against them. Being responsible citizens, it is our duty to choose the right candidate. We should be aware about our candidate details before casting vote. The app launched by the Election Commission of India, ‘Know Your Candidate’, should be installed by every voter. Full advantage should be taken of this app to choose a candidate who will help the nation grow.

Bhavya Vig, Ambala City

Tainted MLAs

It is disturbing that around 50 per cent of elected MLAs in UP and Punjab, who have made it to the Assembly, have criminal cases registered against them, with 39 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, booked for heinous crimes of rape and murder. This is despite the tall claims made by all political parties, including the BJP which is in saddle, to field only those candidates who are transparent, honest and have no criminal antecedents. But, election results show that all politicians are chips of the same block. No party is interested in decriminalisation of politics. Therefore, the only option left is to carry out an amendment to the Representation of People’s Act to ban the parties from fielding such candidates. It is also crucial to expedite such cases in a time-bound manner.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

2
Punjab assembly poll debacle

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

3
Punjab

Punjab poll debacle: Congress candidates blame Channi, senior party leaders

4
Nation

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

5
Entertainment

It was because of growing closeness of Meena Kumari with Dharmendra that 'Pakeezah' director gave lead role to Raaj Kumar

6
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

7
Nation

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

8
Punjab

All in place for Bhagwant Mann's oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

9
Punjab

Punjab lifts all Covid restrictions

10
Punjab

2 Punjab officers promoted to IAS cadre

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over
Chandigarh

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

Top Stories

Swearing-in: Khatkar Kalan all decked up

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM

10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...

Ambala IAF officers to join missile probe

Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe

Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...

‘New variant emerging’, experts advise caution

'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution

The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron

India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House

India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Srinagar

Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar

Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...

Cities

View All

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Cleanliness, hygiene go for a toss at hospitals, new MLAs take note

Swearing-in: BJP takes a dig at AAP

One held for pilfering govt wheat, 2 at large in Amritsar

Doctor run over on BRTS lane in Amritsar

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh sees 5 new Covid-19 cases

No clarity on no-mask challan, curbs withdrawn in Mohali district

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Register pet dogs from the comfort of your home in Chandigarh

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Jimpa pays surprise visit to ESI Hospital

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Cops clueless on kabaddi player's assailants, register case against five

'Will eradicate drug problem, take steps for rehabilitation of addicts'

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Oath ceremony: Traffic diversions in Ludhiana today

AAP demolishes Cong, BJP bastion in Ludhiana East

Ludhiana: Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins today

Covid: 3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Punjabi University Patiala’s retired staff end protest