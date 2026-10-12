Mistrust among stakeholders

Refer to ‘The Opposition steps up’ (The Great Game); Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(c) and Article 21, read with each other, form the very basis of life and liberty as enshrined in our Constitution. A series of issues involving the hard-earned right to vote has brought Indian polity to a crossroads, making urgent corrective measures necessary. Mistrust among the ruling regime, its institutions, the younger generation, and the opposition parties needs to be addressed sincerely at the earliest. National interest demands the supremacy of the law rather than partisan handling. Legitimate channels of expression must uphold cordiality and integrity, with ‘nation first’ as the highest ideal.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Respect constitutional limits

Refer to ‘The Opposition steps up’; keeping in mind today’s national and international scenario, the right to protest is fundamental, but it must respect the law and public convenience. Defying law-enforcement agencies or deliberately inviting arrest is not healthy opposition. Both the government and Opposition must respect constitutional limits. The SIR process should allow legitimate corrections, without becoming a political tool. Students must focus on their education, rather than be distracted from their studies. Responsible debate and dignified public discourse strengthen democracy.

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Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Respond rather than react

Patience, once regarded as a virtue, seems to be diminishing among today’s fast-paced generation. We desire instant results, immediate replies and quick solutions to problems. This impatience also affects our daily behaviour. We often react impulsively to words or situations without pausing to understand them. In the heat of the moment, we may take hasty decisions, only to regret them later when their consequences become evident. In a world obsessed with speed, patience is not merely waiting; it is the wisdom to pause, reflect and respond rather than react.

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Taranjit Kaur, Shahpur

Youth can learn from Ghadarites

With reference to ‘From migration to revolution : The Ghadar story’; the movement led by people living outside India reminds us that the dream of an independent and free India was nurtured not only on Indian soil, but also in distant lands by Indians who refused to accept the foreign rule. What is most striking is that this party was not born out of mere anger, but out of dignity. Today, when the mass migration from Punjab is again a big issue, this history is relevant. Our youth still go abroad for work and studies and face hurdles. Youth must learn about these unsung heroes, their ideas and their sacrifices.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Create jobs in India

Apropos of ‘US immigration curbs’; the increasingly shrill attacks by President Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Elon Musk on Indians are hardly surprising, as Indians in the US have, over time, emerged as a force to reckon with. JD Vance called H-1B visa holders as ‘foreign indentured servants’. The US will do whatever is in its national interest and no country can stop it from doing so. Instead of crying hoarse, the government should create jobs in India itself for its educated youth who dream of immigrating to the US or other countries, somehow or anyhow.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Selective enforcement of rules

Apropos of ‘Trump turns to Russia for fuel supply after threatening to hit India with heavy tariffs’. Trump’s choice is the height of hypocrisy. He wants to help the truck drivers, farmers and ranchers of his country. However, when India says that energy security is its first priority and cannot be seen as a privilege enjoyed by a few, the US becomes indifferent. Rules become instruments of coercion when they are selectively enforced. If Russian diesel is acceptable to the US, then Russian crude import by India cannot be inherently offensive.

Bal Govind, Noida