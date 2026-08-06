With reference to ‘NEET is flawed to the core’; the recurring paper leaks expose a deeper decay in the values governing our education system. When success is pursued through unfair means, virtues like merit, honesty and hard work become the biggest casualties. Even the most sophisticated digital safeguards will fail in such circumstances. Paper leaks are symptoms; the real disease is the moral collapse of institutions, administrators and those willing to purchase success at any cost. Value-based education, transparency in examination processes and institutional accountability must be restored. A nation cannot produce ethical doctors through an examination system that rewards shortcuts over sincerity.

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Amarjit Singh, by mail

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Exams can’t judge creativity

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Refer to ‘NEET is flawed to the core’; as long as there are black sheep for fringe benefits, no system of examination can become fair, impartial and perfect. Over the last few years, cheating in examinations has become a social menace. In the hands of cowards who facilitate unfair means, innovations such as internal assessment, objective tests, question banks and open-book tests are bound to produce greater problems. Exams can only test a student’s judgment, memory and communication skills, but not his creativity, sensitivity and leadership potential. These are the qualities that a sound education is expected to promote and foster.

Anil Bhatia, hisar

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Shrinking job opportunities

Apropos of ‘More work, less jobs’; the Jantar Mantar protests are a reflection of the youth’s angst against a non-productive education system, so the government should focus on addressing their grievances. When job opportunities are shrinking, the contenders expect merit to be the sole criterion for being selected. The government’s task is cut out — it has to update the system, and make tests like NEET foolproof, so that job opportunities can grow.

PL Singh, By mail

Minimise hardship to citizens

Refer to ‘Births and deaths’; the success of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill will depend on its ability to balance security with accessibility. Citizens should not face unnecessary legal and financial hurdles in securing recognition of their identity. A truly effective legal framework combines strong safeguards with compassion, transparency and ease of access. Good governance is achieved not merely by enforcing stricter procedures but by ensuring that every citizen can exercise his/her legal rights without undue hardship.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Sanitation as an Essential Service

The return of sanitation workers on duty in Punjab after a three-week strike has brought much-needed relief. This strike has underscored the fact that garbage collection and waste management are indispensable public services that directly affect public health, sanitation, environmental protection and quality of life, causing increased risks to public safety. Given their vital role in maintaining hygiene and preventing health hazards, garbage collection and waste management should be legally recognised and protected as Essential Services in the larger public interest.

KK Sood, Nangal

Address social attitudes

Refer to ‘Sex ratio at birth falls to 900 in first half of current year’; the debate once again will remain confined to administrative responses such as stricter enforcement of the PCPNDT Act and surveillance of ultrasound centres. These measures address only the supply side of the problem, not its social demand. The solution, therefore, must go beyond policing. Society must reward simple marriages, ostracise dowry seekers, promote equal inheritance, recognise daughters as equal caregivers of parents, and invest in girls’ education and economic independence. Unless these deep-rooted social attitudes are confronted, the demand for sex selection will persist despite the strictest laws.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra