More good than harm in Macaulay’s reforms

Apropos of ‘A red herring called Macaulay,’ while Macaulay’s plan to anglicise the education system may be considered as a reason to uproot well-bred Indians from their traditional pedagogy, it laid the foundation for the creation of English-speaking middle-class workers. Though the printing press was developed in the 15th century, the homogenisation of education in India took place under the British with the opening up of educational institutions and large-scale printing of books. The British established the Archaeological Survey of India, deciphered the script used in Ashoka’s edicts and chronicled India’s ancient history, which helped us preserve our glorious past.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

Inculcated scientific temper

Apropos of ‘A red herring called Macaulay’; the advisory of Lord Macaulay, as contained in the ‘Minute on Education’, envisaged that English was to replace all Indian languages in Indian colleges. It was adopted in letter and spirit in 1835, the effect of which is visible even after 190 years. The work done by Indians in the fields of basic sciences, engineering, medical sciences, robotics and artificial intelligence has been possible because of proficiency in English. On any given parameter, the credit for what we have achieved in science goes to the far-sighted decision of Lord Macaulay.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Guide, don’t block

Refer to ‘Social media ban’; we should look beyond outright bans and instead focus on building a healthier digital environment for our children. Excessive control can stifle innovation and creativity. Instead, social platforms must clearly disclose their safety levels, much like nutrition labels on food, so that parents know what their children are consuming online and can guide them without resorting to constant policing. Agencies could then use AI to flag risks based on data (age, content type, usage patterns, contacts, etc.) Schools must also equip children to handle online pressure, recognise misleading content and develop balanced digital habits. With such policies in place, we can protect young minds without pulling them away from the benefits of digital age.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Access to opportunity

Apropos of ‘Social media ban’; the Australian move might influence discussions in India about online safety and digital responsibility — possibly encouraging stricter regulation or prompting emphasis on cyber literacy. However, the issue underlines a broader global tension: how to protect children from online harm while preserving access to opportunities, expression and connectivity that social media offers. Stakeholders across the globe should join hands and zero in on steps to use technology as a social media tool for the benefit of humanity.

Suman Kumar , Gurdaspur

Monopolies fragile

The disruption created by India’s largest airline has arisen from its misjudgment and poor planning. The data reportedly presented by IndiGo to the aviation regulator (DGCA) underrepresented the gap between crew supply and demand. The collapse of IndiGo’s schedule maintenance has dented the reputation of India’s airline industry in which this airline has a market share of over 60 per cent, in comparison to Air India’s about 27 per cent. This episode has exposed the fragility of an aviation system dependent on one big player. In such a scenario, supply could not be immediately increased to meet demand. There’s a need for reduction in entry barriers and increase in more competition. IndiGo must fix its rostering process so that people are not hassled further.

PS Hanspaul, by mail

Viksit Bharat by 2047?

With reference to ‘28% kids stunted in state; 70% anaemic despite high income’; Haryana & Punjab’s statistics run almost parallel as far as stunted, wasted and anaemic children, women and men are concerned. This is not happening only in these two states, such conditions prevails across the country, rather worse than these. Are we dreaming of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047?

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar