More must be done

The financial relief provided to the Faridabad flat owner for delay in possession of the flat could at best be an isolated case as there are thousands of buyers who are waiting for their dream homes to be either delivered to them or they have not been able to get the registry done after being allowed to move into their flats (‘Regulating real estate’). Their ordeal doesn’t seem to end. No doubt RERA is a big relief, but there is still a lot that needs to be done to win the common man’s faith in under-construction projects. The data on building projects should be in public domain so that there is complete transparency between the buyer and the builder. Buyers should know every detail of the project as their hard-earned money is at stake.

Bal Govind, Noida

Builders’ tricks

Refer to ‘Regulating real estate’; builders are so clever that they find every trick under the sun to loot innocent customers by bypassing RERA laws. For example, builders can’t sell flats, plots or SCOs before they get a RERA number. Only last week, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority auctioned eight sites and successful builders have already sold most of their units clandestinely. The owners of such lands hardly meet their customers. The quality and amenities in their projects are generally substandard, whereas the prices keep rising every month.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Why no to probe?

Refer to the headline ‘Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul’s remarks, BJP firm on apology’; politicians have become insensitive to the public/world opinion about our country and democracy. Not only abroad, whatever they say or do within the country has a bearing on the country’s image. Rowdiness in place of debate in Parliament and frequent disruptions give a poor impression of our country and democracy to the world. It is Rahul Gandhi this time, but top leaders from the ruling party have also been making irresponsible remarks about the country’s internal affairs abroad. Instead of asking for an apology, the ruling dispensation should debate over the remarks in Parliament and let the Congress defend these. If the countrymen find his remarks derogatory and condemnable, it would be far better than an apology. Also, if nothing foul has happened, as the government appears to be believing, where is the harm in a JPC probe into the Adani issue? Without a working Parliament, we cannot claim to be a working democracy.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Restore decorum

The ruling dispensation’s continuous insistence for an apology from Rahul Gandhi is uncalled for (‘Parliament disrupted for 2nd day...’). This session may be washed out if the current face-off continues. It would hamper the important business of the House. The government should display a sense of responsibility and try to ensure decorum in Parliament. The opposition parties, too, should stop behaving like amateurs and act responsibly. The nation wants parliamentarians to ensure proper functioning of Parliament and avoid disruptions over petty issues.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Bank collapse

Apropos of ‘The big bank collapse’; it is the nemesis of capitalism that ultimately wrecks the system. In India, the closure of even a cooperative bank will have a cascading effect. New capitalist adventurism initiated by the government can give a big jolt to the economy. There will be many rescuers for US banks and Biden’s assurances may bring big relief to depositors. In India, if it were to happen, its political and economic ramifications will haunt our system for a long time. It is vital to not create more Adanis and Vijay Mallyas. There must be strict control over the functioning of the banking system by the government and the RBI.

Jeevan VK, Pathankot

Need strong agri policy

Apropos of ‘Plunder of natural resources must be curbed’; a strong agriculture policy covering all aspects like depletion of natural resources, soil health and environmental changes affecting food production, is the need of the hour. Farmers, especially with small landholdings, who stick to traditional farming of wheat and paddy because of assured remuneration, should be convinced to practise diversified farming. Production of crops like millets, maize and barley can help conserve groundwater. With assured price mechanism and purchase system, small farmers can switch over to vegetable production. The Department of Agriculture and institutions involved in research should come out with climate-resilient varieties to help the farmers. Besides, the government should come out with a strong sale-purchase mechanism policy conducive to farmers’ needs.

Darshan Singh Bhathal, Nangal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]