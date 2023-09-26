Much-needed crackdown

The Centre’s move to cancel the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards of pro-Khalistan activists and seize their properties in India is a resolute step in the interest of national security. The National Investigation Agency’s swift action against Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is commendable. This two-pronged strategy — targeting wanted individuals and their sympathisers globally — sends out a strong message. It’s heartening to see the government’s unwavering commitment to protect its interests, even beyond its borders. As the list of identified individuals grows, India’s stance against extremism remains unyielding.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Canada visa row

Apropos of ‘Redress concerns of Punjabis on Canada visa row: SAD to Centre’; Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has lost no time in asking the Central Government to immediately address the concerns of the Punjabis in Canada, but he has no time or any piece of advice for the elements responsible for the state of affairs. A sensible and responsible approach would have been to ask the Punjabis settled in Canada to confine themselves to matters concerning their adopted country.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Take strict action

Refer to ‘Shocker in House’; the communal remarks passed by a ruling party MP expose the hollowness of the ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan. Will Parliament accept such behaviour from an elected representative? There is a need to take strict action against MP Ramesh Bidhuri for hurling communal slurs, and that too in the new temple of democracy. If exemplary action is not taken against him, it may embolden other members to follow a similar path in the future. All elected representatives have equal status. Members of the majority community or those with a majority in the House should not have absolute rights to make derogatory remarks against other members or their religions.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

MP has disgraced Parliament

Apropos of ‘Shocker in House’; a mere show-cause notice from the BJP will not suffice. Just as the Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha by the Speaker, MP Ramesh Bidhuri should also be suspended as he has disgraced Parliament with his utterances, which were completely uncalled for. During the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the PM had emphasised the importance of MPs’ good conduct. However, a member of his own party has caused embarrassment to him. Hopefully, the Speaker would set a right precedent by acting against him too. Our leaders must know how to behave in Parliament.

Bal Govind, Noida

Attributes of a good leader

Refer to ‘Lessons for our leaders from CO Saab’ (Spectrum); it is very important for a good leader to possess the attributes of loyalty, morality, integrity and probity. A good leader must also lead by example in challenging situations and set high standards for his or her team. This not only inspires confidence but also fosters a sense of unity and purpose among the followers. Another force multiplier is effective communication, which keeps him connected with his team members. It is imperative to win the hearts and minds of the people in order to keep a check on anti-social and anti-national elements.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

AI not favourable for India

Refer to ‘Artificial intelligence has prospects and perils galore’; AI, which involves machines performing cognitive functions, has some advantages, such as reducing human error. However, it may not be favourable for a country like India due to the pitfalls of over-dependence on technology, increased human passivity, and, most importantly, the risk of job loss and displacement. India’s youth are already under immense strain due to high unemployment. At present, AI is untrustworthy and difficult to control. We urgently need to create more jobs, not reduce them.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

