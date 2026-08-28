Munir in complete command

Refer to ‘Munir holds all the aces in Pakistan’; Field Marshal Asim Munir has legally consolidated unprecedented, unified control over Pakistan’s military apparatus through the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, 2026. PM Sharif’s civilian government remains formally in office. Munir has flown to Tehran with a mission from US President Trump to try and coax Tehran back to the negotiating table. Historically, when a Pakistani military regime faces an existential internal crisis, its default survival mechanism is to externalise domestic anger. India must recalibrate its security doctrine to account for a nuclear-armed neighbour run by a commander answerable to none.

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SS Paul, Nadia (WB)

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US deal with Pak transactional

With reference to ‘Munir holds all the aces in Pakistan’; the General’s deals with the US in cryptocurrency and rare earth minerals in which Trump’s friends and relatives have a stake made him Trump’s favourite Field Marshal. Asim Munir had to assure Trump that he was in total control of Pakistan and the US business deals would be safe under his leadership. Trump’s foreign policy is based on transactions rather than on ideology or principles. So the question is that apart from deals in crypto currency and minerals, how else is Munir useful to Trump?

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Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Gradual growth in Rahul’s graph

Apropos of ‘Is Rahul less of a Pappu now’; there is little doubt that the Gandhi scion has undergone a remarkable transformation and emerged as a formidable Leader of Opposition. This transformation has not been sudden. It reflects a gradual process of political maturity and patience. Whether Rahul Gandhi can translate this transformation into sustained political leadership will ultimately be judged not by labels or slogans, but by his performance, vision and ability to provide a meaningful alternative.

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VK Anand, Chandigarh

CJI must take remedial measures

Apropos of ‘Favouring rich litigants : SC judge asks CJI to change Raj HC Acting CJ’; a judge of the apex court asking the CJI to replace the Chief Justice of a High Court is unprecedented. The issue must be dealt with on priority to prevent a travesty of justice. If three letters have been written to the CJI over a short span of 16 days, it means that the matter deserves immediate attention. It would be in the best interests of the public that necessary steps are taken urgently to keep the public faith in the judiciary intact.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

India, Nepal should act in unison

Nepal and India must act together to protect fragile mountain ecosystems and safeguard millions living downstream. We need real-time satellite, seismic and glacier monitoring, supported by a seamless cross-border early-warning system that reaches vulnerable communities in time. Scientific institutions should share data swiftly, while governments must strictly regulate construction in high-risk valleys and floodplains. Bridges, hydel power plants and other critical infrastructure must be strengthened to withstand climate-related risks. The Himalayas recognise no political borders; neither do floods. Protecting this vital ecosystem means safeguarding our water, livelihoods and future.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Elders need conversations

Caring for elders goes far beyond giving them medicines twice a day. What they truly need is conversation, attention and emotional support. In earlier times, families would sit together, share meals, and talk, creating a sense of belonging. Today, with everyone in separate rooms and busy schedules, elders are left alone. Even 20 minutes of genuine interaction each day can bring them immense joy. Whether in our homes or in society, the old deserve connection, respect, and care.

Taranjit Kaur, Shahpur