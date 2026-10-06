National awakening against drugs

Refer to ‘Punjab beset by narco-terrorism’; drugs remain one of the most lethal instruments for exploiting border disputes among neighbouring nations. The lure of easy money—at both the micro and macro levels — finds a ready clientele among vulnerable youth and religiously indoctrinated minds. Dedicated counter-narcotics campaigns often appear obsolete in the face of modern trafficking technology, such as underwater drones. Tangible outcomes remain elusive when ruling regimes and opposition parties indulge in political posturing and blame-shifting, particularly during elections. Forging an all-embracing national consensus and unwavering political willpower is indispensable.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Drug handlers across the border

Apropos of ‘Punjab beset by narco-terrorism’; the huge figures relating to the quantity of drugs seized in five years (2021 to 2025) and their value show that this is not just a lucrative business. This is terrorism sponsored by our neighbour. The quantity seized is only the tip of the iceberg, as a far greater volume evades detection and reaches its intended recipients. When proxies of the government like ISI are involved, the matter has to be dealt with as an act of war. Our government agencies should think beyond merely seizing drugs and arresting carriers and consumers, and find ways to target the sources, which are located in the neighbouring country’s territory.

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Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

Assess carrying capacity of hills

Apropos of ‘Green pilgrimage’; a campaign like carrying back compressed plastic from a trek is welcome but not sufficient for sustainable waste management in pilgrimage sites. Pilgrims are not merely visitors or consumers, but partners in protecting natural landscapes. A firm tourism policy covering plastic bottles, wrappers and other single-use materials, supported by adequate collection points, segregation, recycling and the systematic employment of ragpickers with dignity and fair remuneration is needed. The need of the hour is to determine the carrying capacity of the hills and align pilgrimage and waste systems with environmental responsibility.

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MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Improve SGPC functioning

Refer to ‘Liberate the gurdwaras’; the damage to the beliefs of ‘rehat maryada’ in the Sikh religion which Mughals and the British could not do has been done by Sikhs themselves. Unauthorised control of the SGPC for the last 10 years without an election under the Gurdwara Act has led to decline in public faith. The Centre’s failure to convene elections to the elected body every five years as per the Act, appears intentional. The Shiromani Akali Dal-nominated members in SGPC have already done unpardonable harm to the Sikh body. The mahant-like functioning of SGPC members must be stopped immediately.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Work on shortcomings

Refer to ‘Asian gains’; India’s medal haul at Aichi-Nagoya presents a combination of achievement, disappointment and valuable lessons. The successes demonstrate India’s growing sporting potential. However, disappointing performances reveal weaknesses that cannot be ignored. The decline in the medal tally from the previous Asian Games suggests that maintaining consistency remains a challenge. India’s sporting progress should move beyond dependence on outstanding performers. Greater attention needs to be paid to grassroots development, professional coaching, infrastructure, sports science, fitness and mental strength.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Chinks in flight safety

The recent episode of flydubai airline has exposed some serious chinks in flight safety that need urgent attention. One, vetting and screening while recruiting pilots to weed out their terror links; two, preventing misuse of a crash axe readily available in the cockpit; three, locking/unlocking procedure of the cockpit door; four, subjecting pilots to search and security checks even when in uniform; five, routine monitoring of aircrew activities, short of any infringement of their privacy . Some such procedures may already be in place, but they need to be made more stringent in the interest of passenger safety.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar