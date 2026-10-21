National security supreme

With reference to ‘All about who controls the switch’; the core issue is fundamentally one of national security and sovereignty that cannot be compromised in the name of technological progress. The possibility of unauthorised communication, interception and misuse of the system by hostile elements makes strict regulatory oversight essential. The concerns become even more significant in a country, which shares sensitive borders with hostile neighbours. The government must ensure that security does not become an excuse for unnecessary delays. A transparent approval process, clearly defined rules and time-bound decisions would serve both national interest and public needs.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

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Opportunity to make amends

Apropos of ‘Don’t cry for me, Punjab’; it serves as a clarion call to the people of Punjab to exercise their right to vote with utmost wisdom and foresight in the 2027 Assembly elections. The interests of the state must take precedence over political ambitions. The culture of freebies is detrimental to the state’s long-term economic health, particularly when it comes at the cost of already scarce capital investment. The elections present the people of Punjab with a crucial opportunity to initiate course correction.

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Daljit Singh Saahi, Zirakpur

Free power has ruined Punjab

Refer to ‘Don’t cry for me, Punjab’; political leaders let down the prosperous state in their greed for power by putting the state’s interests at stake. The gift of free electricity ruined the state. It resulted in power wastage and groundwater depletion. The public does not realise that electricity generation is a costly affair. If ignorant politicians had understood the difficulties involved in generating and purchasing electricity and had educated the public accordingly, they might never have offered it as a freebie.

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Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

What holds the media back

Refer to ‘Media in the crosshairs of the State & People’; the debate on press freedom must also examine the economic structure within which journalism operates. Media does not function in a vacuum: ownership, advertising revenue and commercial pressures inevitably influence issues that are prominently highlighted. The challenge is not simply to distinguish mainstream from alternative journalism, but to examine the limits within which each operates. Press freedom must therefore mean more than protection from censorship. Scrutiny of corporate power, working conditions, public resources and the interests shaping public debate are equally critical.

Manu Kant, Chandigarh

Journalism under pressure

Refer to ‘Media in the crosshairs of the State & People’; the police action on journalists during the Delhi protests reveals how the media faces government pressure, public distrust and internal divisions — all at the same time. Censorship, surveillance and attacks on journalists threaten press freedom. Simultaneously, self-censorship and partisan reporting diminish public trust. The media must question authority, expose wrongdoing and uphold the truth. The government, too, must safeguard press freedom and the media must reject political bias to serve the public interest.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Act against gangster networks

Refer to ‘Gangster menace’; what is stopping the Mumbai Police from getting access to Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi, who are lodged in jails in BJP-ruled states? Extortion, land grabbing, illegal financing and protection rackets sustain criminal power. The police should trace monetary assets, prosecute financiers and facilitators and use strict laws like MCOCA against this entire network of gangsters.

Bal Govind, Noida