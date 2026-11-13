National security vs monetary gain

Apropos of ‘Agnipath scheme deserves a rollback’; a nation’s military strength cannot be compromised at the altar of financial savings. This scheme undermines the very foundations of military effectiveness by truncating essential training, weakening regimental cohesion, eroding the morale of soldiers and leaving young Agniveers uncertain about their future. The argument of reducing the pension bill cannot justify compromising combat readiness. The armed forces are not an ordinary government department; they are entrusted with the nation’s sovereignty and security. Fiddling with a tried-and-tested recruitment system carries a heavy operational price, which will become evident during a conflict. Our soldiers must be recruited to fight and win wars, not to balance government budgets. The Agnipath scheme must be rolled back; national security cannot be compromised.

Col SS Chauhan (Retd), Zirakpur

Military’s viewpoint is crucial

Refer to ‘Agnipath scheme deserves a rollback’; the government could have tried the pilot project with the paramilitary forces. Present-day wars may have become tech-savvy, but the importance of ground forces remains the same. The views of the armed forces on the Agnipath scheme are critical. The government’s contention that the scheme would give the armed forces a youthful profile is unconvincing. Our armed forces already comprise personnel who possess passion, experience and an unwavering resolve to serve the nation.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

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Be serious about digital literacy

Apropos of ‘Beyond computers’; at a time when the digital revolution is transforming every sphere of life, literacy in emerging technologies and advancements in information technology can no longer be ignored. Basic infrastructure, including uninterrupted electricity and reliable Internet connectivity, must be ensured, along with adequately trained teachers. Computer education and digital skills must be given the same priority as other subjects like English and mathematics, especially in government schools in smaller towns and villages. Technology is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

An educational necessity

Refer to ‘Beyond computers’; digital literacy is neglected in government schools across the country. The syllabus remains outdated and fails to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology. Computer literacy must be treated as a basic educational necessity, supported by an updated curriculum, qualified and permanent teaching staff and adequate technological infrastructure. The responsibility for imparting computer education is outsourced to private companies, which often engage teachers on contract for uncertain periods, adversely affecting continuity, accountability and the quality of teaching.

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Shubham Mahajan, Bilaspur

Misplaced justification

Refer to ‘So what if pollution rose: Yogi defends firecracker bursting’; the alarming AQI (air quality index) levels in several cities expose the serious threat posed by the deteriorating air quality. Firecracker emissions are not a trivial matter. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should acknowledge the facts and fix accountability. The government must enforce pollution control measures strictly and take action against violators. Public health cannot be sacrificed for political rhetoric or misplaced justifications. Environmental protection must take precedence over political considerations.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

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Humane approach

Apropos of ‘Identify undertrials languishing in jail despite being granted bail: SC to UP’; the apex court has rightly directed the courts concerned to take up cases brought to their notice by DLSAs (District Legal Services Authority). Wherever possible, release of such undertrials must be expedited. The UP Human Rights Commission should also take cognisance of such cases in all 75 districts of the state. The chief minister must prioritise this matter. Unnecessary detention violates the basic principles of justice and human dignity. Timely intervention can restore the faith of the common man in the judicial system.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail