Need a long-term national plan

Refer to ‘Why it’s vital to win the tech war’; China and the US are investing heavily in minerals, chips, machines and research, while India remains far behind. Much of Indian industry is controlled by a few large business houses that prefer quick profits to long-term research. Our scientists and engineers are often poorly paid, our laboratories remain underfunded, and the links between universities and factories are weak. As a result, many skilled people leave the country. Technology cannot be developed through speeches or private profit alone. India needs a long-term national plan, with strong public investment in mines, research institutions, semiconductor production and advanced manufacturing.

Manu Kant, Chandigarh

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Penny-wise and pound-foolish

Refer to ‘Sustaining UPI’; we must abandon the assumption that a Merchant Discount Rate of 0.4% above Rs 2,000 will be borne by the Amazons and Flipkarts of the world. In the ruthless arithmetic of commerce, every tax on the merchant becomes a surcharge on the consumer. The companies shall, with disarming ingenuity, recover this levy from us through platform fees, convenience charges, or the simple, time-honoured stratagem of refusing UPI and soliciting cash. The government first assiduously lured 140 crore Indians into the embrace of digital economy, made UPI the envy of the world, a marvel that unsettles even America. To levy even a modest MDR is to unwittingly incentivise a retreat to cash. It is a textbook case of being penny-wise and pound-foolish.

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Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Digital promise, now a penalty

In 2016, PM Modi urged every Indian to reduce cash transactions and embrace UPI, calling digital payments the future of the nation. Citizens responded wholeheartedly. Today, UPI is not merely a payment option, it is a public habit built on trust. The Finance Ministry's decision to levy a 0.4% charge on UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 shatters that trust. Whether it is called MDR or by any other name, the burden will ultimately fall on the consumers’ shoulders. A surcharge by another name does not make it less painful.

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Gurpreet S. Malhotra, Kansal

Child safety paramount

Refer to ‘Online child abuse’; a child’s innocent photograph can be manipulated into sexually explicit material and circulated without the child ever knowing how it was created. The problem extends beyond mainstream social media platforms. The Deep Web and Dark Web can provide difficult-to-trace spaces for distributing illegal material. The harm does not end when the questionable image is removed. Once such material circulates online, complete erasure is virtually impossible. Victims may therefore carry psychological and social scars for life. AI companies need robust safeguards against the generation and manipulation of child abuse material. Child safety must remain paramount as technology evolves.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak

Authority not personal privilege

Apropos of ‘Why Brown Oxfords matter in the police force’; the article makes a larger point through an apparently minor detail. Uniforms, salutes and prescribed etiquette are not empty rituals; they cultivate a sense of institutional identity and discipline. Yet the deeper question is whether discipline lies in the shoes or in the person wearing it. A perfectly polished Oxford cannot compensate for an unpolished sense of duty. Uniformity has value, but its ultimate purpose is to remind the wearer that authority is exercised on behalf of an institution, not as a personal privilege.

Afraj Vikash, Jind

Respect the service

Apropos of ‘Why Brown Oxfords matter in the police force’; I remember my Commanding Officer pointing at a junior officer’s shoes (Black Oxfords) and remarking, “Put some lipstick there.” The message was unmistakable: even the smallest details of appearance speak volumes about the discipline of a uniformed service. The need of the hour is to revive regular drills and physical training, ensure appropriate turnout, reinforce discipline and periodically refresh personnel on police-public relations and professional conduct. A uniform is not merely clothing; it symbolises responsibility and public trust. Honouring the uniform is, ultimately, a way of respecting the service itself.

Sqn Ldr KK Sharma (retd), Nangal