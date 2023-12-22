New Covid variant

A new variant of the coronavirus is emerging rapidly across many regions in the country. While this is unsettling, it’s not entirely unexpected. Following the surge in 2021, we, as a society, adapted to a different way of life, especially in terms of public behaviour and sanitation. Unfortunately, we find ourselves on the brink of another potential disaster. This new variant is reported to spread quickly and has the potential to evolve further. Immediate social precautions, such as wearing masks in public, are essential to prevent its spread. It’s crucial that we apply the lessons learnt from our past encounters in dealing with this variant.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Mocking RS Chairman shameful

The mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee is highly distasteful. The position held by the RS Chairman in Parliament commands great respect, and mocking it is indeed shameful. It’s noteworthy that the MP involved is highly educated and practises law in the High Court of West Bengal. Even more disconcerting is the fact that Rahul Gandhi, a prominent contender for the Prime Minister’s post, recorded the incident on his mobile. Such actions reveal the true character of our Opposition leaders, who are entrusted with defending the Constitution and holding the government accountable for the betterment of the people.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

Dhankhar mimicry row

The disgraceful theatrics exhibited by some MPs, particularly within the Parliament complex, are a source of national pain and shame. The mimicking and humiliation of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by Opposition MPs during a protest not only dishonoured Dhankhar as an individual but also undermined the dignity of a high constitutional post. Beyond causing distress to Dhankhar, the disruption of parliamentary proceedings has resulted in the loss of valuable work hours. Citizens expect their elected representatives to come together and deliberate on issues crucial to the country and its people. Unfortunately, petty politics and mud-slinging have taken precedence, failing to serve the national cause.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

American democracy

Refer to ‘Trump verdict’; it underscores the importance of constitutional norms and the efficiency of the system. The Colorado Supreme Court verdict on Trump highlights the judicial approach to cases involving the highest political office. This decision aligns with the longstanding tradition of US judges responding to contemporary politics and politicians regardless of their position in the political hierarchy. In a mature democracy, the firm adherence to constitutional norms is essential and fundamental to the democratic system. Evolving democracies can benefit by strengthening their systems and adopting practices of mature democracies. This approach is crucial for India’s democratic evolution.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Prioritise seat-sharing

Apropos of ‘Sense of consensus eludes INDIA’; the issue of seat-sharing has consistently been sidelined during INDIA group meetings, in neglect of the prevailing reality. The Congress has shown little initiative in addressing this matter. While the BJP’s recent victory in three states is noteworthy, history does not strongly support a repeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and other Opposition parties can strategise to prevent an encore by the BJP. The INDIA bloc should prioritise finalising seat-sharing arrangements and crafting a unified programme. This collective effort can offer a progressive, socially just, equitable and supportive alternative to the current regime.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

