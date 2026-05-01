NFU: Civil-military synergy essential

Refer to ‘The covenant complete’; both the civil services and the armed forces are essential for progress and prosperity of the nation. Civilians contribute through efficient administration and the forces utilise strategic and tactical measures effectively to ensure that the country is secure from external aggression and internal turmoil. The NFU (non-functional upgradation) was designed as grievance redressal to keep these two important branches on a par. Moreover, an extra allowance is provided to Army personnel who face a greater risk factor in frontline areas like the Siachen glacier.

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Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

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Leaders must lead by example

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Apropos of ‘Economic turbulence’; all of a sudden after Assembly elections got over, PM Modi gave a call to the people to follow austerity measures. For the NDA government, winning elections was more important than addressing the issue of the diminishing forex reserves. Petrol and diesel are wasted in arranging PM’s roadshows and a lot of foreign currency on his unnecessary trips abroad which he must stop immediately. Let all politicians also start carpooling for official use. Modi and his team must stop befooling the public and lead by example.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

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Timing of Modi’s appeal crucial

Refer to ‘Economic turbulence’; public trust depends upon consistent efforts of those holding power positions. Politicians must act like a role model for the aam aadmi. They move in 30-40 odd vehicle convoys and take chartered flights which must be stopped. It is ironic that the PM urged people to take these extreme measures a day after Suvendu Adhikari’s oath ceremony that was attended by most of the CMs of NDA-ruled states. He should remember that charity begins at home.

Bal Govind, Noida

Austerity an all-time habit

Austerity should be a way of life in a country like ours, where a diverse population cannot be segregated economically. The powerful and the rich should take initiatives themselves to bear the burden which affects people from all walks of life. Wasteful electioneering needs an urgent and immediate halt. Rationing and rationalising VVIP movement could save a lot of oil consumption. The laying of all foundation stones and all inaugurations by VVIPs/VIPs should be done digitally.

Hira Sharma, by mail

ED cannot fix education woes

Refer to ‘Clean-up by ED’; the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is certainly not the appropriate agency for getting rid of the educational morass we are in. When the ED draws its directional strength from myopic-visioned political masters, the unearthing of scams will only result in the birthing of new ones. It is high time we start focusing on the time-tested values of wholesome education. Educational leaders should guide the political masters and not vice versa to build truly towering lighthouses of learning.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Federalism under strain

Refer to ‘Opposition states battle growing Central dominance’; while centralisation also existed during the Congress rule, it has increased manifold under the BJP regime. The alleged misuse of constitutional institutions, financial arm-twisting and the growing interference in Opposition-ruled states have weakened state autonomy. Moreover, the perception that even the Supreme Court, democracy’s last sentinel, is not fully insulated from executive influence is deeply concerning. India must safeguard states’ powers, strengthen cooperative federalism and preserve the Constitution in both letter and spirit to save democracy.

Chanchal S Mann, Una