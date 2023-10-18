Nithari verdict

Apropos of ‘Nithari shocker’; the Nithari serial killings stunned the nation 16 years ago. Equally shocking is the Allahabad High Court judgment, which acquitted the accused. This verdict raises serious concerns about the role of investigating agencies and, at the same time, undermines the credibility of the judicial system. When one court, based on the available evidence, convicts the accused and imposes the maximum penalty, but a higher court, based on the same evidence, acquits them, it leads to many questions. The law should not merely be a matter of opinion or interpretation, particularly when the lives of the accused or the victims are at stake.

Sanjeev Trikha, Fatehabad

SC verdict commendable

Refer to ‘SC refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus’; the Supreme Court verdict, which upheld and balanced the rights of the unborn child along with the autonomy of the woman, is commendable. Denying medical termination of a healthy and risk-free foetus that had reached 26 weeks of gestation, while offering the woman who is unwilling to raise the child the option of state adoption, transcends mere reading of the law. In another SC verdict, the refusal to recognise same-sex marriages is in tune with what the Indian culture stands for.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Strengthen human intelligence

Refer to ‘Anti-terror forces should learn lessons from Hamas attack’; the Israel-Palestine conflict provides valuable lessons for anti-terror forces worldwide. Israel, renowned for its defence capabilities, was confronted with challenges during the Hamas attack, underscoring the importance of traditional human intelligence and techniques, which cannot be entirely replaced by surveillance technology. The ongoing political, religious and social crises highlight the need for governments to focus on defence mechanisms and training that emphasise strengthening human intelligence alongside the adoption of new technologies.

Nidhi Dwivedi, Jammu

Hamas-Israel conflict

Refer to ‘West Asia crisis can hit global economy’; the escalation of the Hamas-Israel conflict is likely to have an adverse impact on the markets worldwide. India is particularly concerned about the implications for crude oil prices. As an oil-importing country that sources over 80 per cent of its requirements from overseas, higher crude prices could affect the current account deficit and lead to inflation levels surpassing the recent estimates by the RBI. Additionally, the conflict may also impact the recently announced India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Impose heavy penalty

Apropos of ‘Making roads safer’; it is disheartening to observe a 9 per cent increase in the fatality rate compared to the last year. In addition to violations like rash driving, wrong parking and overspeeding, drunken driving stands out as a major contributor to the rising rate of fatalities. The role of the traffic police is crucial in curbing these offences, but it is often found that they are not effectively enforcing traffic rules. In some cases, violations occur right in front of traffic police personnel on duty, either due to their connivance or blatant negligence. There is a pressing need to respond to every traffic rule violation with substantial penalties.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Maintain roads

Apropos of ‘Making roads safer’; a scientific road design and regular maintenance are crucial for ensuring road safety. Unfortunately, many roads are riddled with potholes and often receive attention only in an election year. The construction of flyovers takes years, leaving the roads beside and under the bridges in a dismal condition. The problems are exacerbated by violations such as overspeeding and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, all of which contribute to road accidents. In Himachal Pradesh, roads are carved out of steep cliffs without the provision of parapets or steel crash barriers. This often leads to accidents.

KR Bharti, Shimla

