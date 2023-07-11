 No construction near rivers : The Tribune India

No construction near rivers



Refer to ‘Torrential rain pounds region’; nature’s fury can be partially attributed to deforestation, industrial pollution and the emission of greenhouse gases, all caused by human beings. All these contribute to climate change, which in turn increases the intensity and frequency of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires. In 1995, flashfloods in Kullu caused damage to public and private property. Later, the Himachal Government banned all types of construction alongside rivers up to a certain distance and also warned people to not build structures near nullahs and rivulets, but it seems that they haven’t learnt a lesson and have raised a number of structures near nullahs, rivulets and rivers.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Cities inundated

With the onset of monsoon in the northern region, cities/towns have been inundated and a number of roads have been closed for traffic as they have got damaged or breached at various places. Heavy rainfall led to the choking of sewers and drains in many areas. Unfortunately, it is all due to inefficient technology used for installing sewage pipes and constructing drains. Improper disposal of domestic and plastic waste poses additional hurdles to the smooth functioning of the sewerage system. When domestic wastewater, which contains soaps, detergents and other contaminants, is directly drained into the sewers without treatment, it can affect the efficiency of sewage treatment processes.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Pathetic state of affairs

Apropos of ‘Brij Bhushan in dock’; it appears that we are living in a country where ‘jungle raj’ is still in vogue. It took months for the celebrity wrestlers to convince our law enforcers about the genuineness of their allegations, especially the charge of sexual harassment. It is unfortunate that many women face challenges when they report instances of sexual harassment. The state of affairs is quite pathetic. Might is still right in our country.

Bhupinder Gupta, Shimla

BJP should have acted in time

Refer to ‘Brij Bhushan in dock’; unfortunately, it is ultimately the judiciary, not the BJP, which has taken action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the basis of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police. It would have been more appropriate had the BJP removed Brij Bhushan from the WFI chief’s post when a complaint was first lodged with the party’s top functionaries in 2021. This episode has lowered our nation’s image worldwide. Whereas this case took a lot of time, the defamation case involving Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was adjudicated in a short time.

H/Capt Jagdish Verma (Retd), Narola

Bengal poll clashes

Large-scale violence took place during the panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday. This has exposed the state government, which is unable to maintain law and order during elections. For decades, violence and elections in Bengal have had an unfortunate relationship. West Bengal has a history of polarisation and rivalry between political parties, which has many a time resulted in violence during elections. Elections marred by clashes are detrimental to the democratic process and serve no one’s interests, including those who engage in or perpetrate the violence.

Muhammad Hassan, Mumbai

Balasore mishap

Refer to ‘Train mishap arrests’; human lapses are a reality and it can be challenging to eliminate them entirely. In safety-critical systems, it is a common practice to implement fail-safe mechanisms to minimise the impact of human error. Fail-safe systems are designed to detect errors or malfunctions and respond in a way that minimises harm or prevents catastrophic consequences. Performing a ‘proving run’ with a maintenance motor trolley before giving an all-clear for normal train running can be a prudent safety measure. Such proving runs are commonly conducted in railway operations to ensure that all necessary safety precautions, including signalling and track point settings, are functioning as intended.

Tejinder Singh Kalra, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi's Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan's Chewa village

2
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

3
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

4
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

5
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

6
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

7
Himachal

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

8
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

9
Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

10
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at ~4,000 cr

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana’s low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern