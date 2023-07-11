No construction near rivers

Refer to ‘Torrential rain pounds region’; nature’s fury can be partially attributed to deforestation, industrial pollution and the emission of greenhouse gases, all caused by human beings. All these contribute to climate change, which in turn increases the intensity and frequency of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires. In 1995, flashfloods in Kullu caused damage to public and private property. Later, the Himachal Government banned all types of construction alongside rivers up to a certain distance and also warned people to not build structures near nullahs and rivulets, but it seems that they haven’t learnt a lesson and have raised a number of structures near nullahs, rivulets and rivers.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Cities inundated

With the onset of monsoon in the northern region, cities/towns have been inundated and a number of roads have been closed for traffic as they have got damaged or breached at various places. Heavy rainfall led to the choking of sewers and drains in many areas. Unfortunately, it is all due to inefficient technology used for installing sewage pipes and constructing drains. Improper disposal of domestic and plastic waste poses additional hurdles to the smooth functioning of the sewerage system. When domestic wastewater, which contains soaps, detergents and other contaminants, is directly drained into the sewers without treatment, it can affect the efficiency of sewage treatment processes.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Pathetic state of affairs

Apropos of ‘Brij Bhushan in dock’; it appears that we are living in a country where ‘jungle raj’ is still in vogue. It took months for the celebrity wrestlers to convince our law enforcers about the genuineness of their allegations, especially the charge of sexual harassment. It is unfortunate that many women face challenges when they report instances of sexual harassment. The state of affairs is quite pathetic. Might is still right in our country.

Bhupinder Gupta, Shimla

BJP should have acted in time

Refer to ‘Brij Bhushan in dock’; unfortunately, it is ultimately the judiciary, not the BJP, which has taken action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the basis of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police. It would have been more appropriate had the BJP removed Brij Bhushan from the WFI chief’s post when a complaint was first lodged with the party’s top functionaries in 2021. This episode has lowered our nation’s image worldwide. Whereas this case took a lot of time, the defamation case involving Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was adjudicated in a short time.

H/Capt Jagdish Verma (Retd), Narola

Bengal poll clashes

Large-scale violence took place during the panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday. This has exposed the state government, which is unable to maintain law and order during elections. For decades, violence and elections in Bengal have had an unfortunate relationship. West Bengal has a history of polarisation and rivalry between political parties, which has many a time resulted in violence during elections. Elections marred by clashes are detrimental to the democratic process and serve no one’s interests, including those who engage in or perpetrate the violence.

Muhammad Hassan, Mumbai

Balasore mishap

Refer to ‘Train mishap arrests’; human lapses are a reality and it can be challenging to eliminate them entirely. In safety-critical systems, it is a common practice to implement fail-safe mechanisms to minimise the impact of human error. Fail-safe systems are designed to detect errors or malfunctions and respond in a way that minimises harm or prevents catastrophic consequences. Performing a ‘proving run’ with a maintenance motor trolley before giving an all-clear for normal train running can be a prudent safety measure. Such proving runs are commonly conducted in railway operations to ensure that all necessary safety precautions, including signalling and track point settings, are functioning as intended.

Tejinder Singh Kalra, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]