No deadline to finish probe

Apropos of ‘Indian womanhood getting demeaned’ (Nous Indica); the case of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, has proved that there are two sets of laws in India — one for the influential and the other for the common people. Despite countrywide protests and clamour for action against the WFI chief, the PM has maintained stoic silence on the issue. The so-called police inquiry is moving at a snail’s pace. Why has the government not fixed any deadline for the completion of the probe? The authorities seem to be least bothered about the emotional and psychological trauma that the wrestlers have been undergoing.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Hold impartial probe

The whole world is watching in consternation how the government is protecting the WFI chief (Nous Indica). Holding such a key post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was supposed to groom, nurture and inspire young wrestlers and not harass them. The moment allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him, he should have resigned till the investigation proved him innocent. Finding no help from the ruling dispensation, the wrestlers were left with no option other than to welcome support from other quarters — be it politicians or khap leaders. If this case is not handled with impartiality, the BJP government’s image will be severely impacted.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Step up morally

Indian women are excelling in every field, but men have not adapted to this change. Women athletes have brought laurels to the country in various sports disciplines. Furthermore, the increased presence of women in professional fields such as banking, post offices, and other public positions is a positive development. While India has made significant strides in various areas of development, there are indeed challenges that the country faces on domestic and social levels. A society’s development is always measured by the way it treats its women. We need to step up morally.

MPS Chadha, Mohali

Odisha train crash

The Odisha train crash is one of the nation’s worst rail disasters. Advancements in technology, including the use of geo-stationary satellites and drones with high-resolution cameras, can play a significant role in real-time monitoring of tracks and identifying potential risks. Passengers’ safety is top priority; it cannot be compromised at any cost. Identifying gaps in the implementation of safety devices is essential for the Railways to take corrective actions and improve safety standards. This may involve conducting audits, strengthening training programmes for the staff, and implementing stricter monitoring mechanisms.

Deepak, by mail

Improve safety standards

A devastating incident took place in Balasore, Odisha, on Friday where a collision involving three trains resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries. Accidents of this nature are distressing and often have far-reaching effects on the lives of those involved. Incidents like these serve as reminders to prioritise safety and continuously work towards improving transportation infrastructure. Additionally, efforts should be made to investigate the accident thoroughly to determine its causes and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. As the Indian Railways continues to modernise its services and introduce new technologies, it should simultaneously focus on enhancing safety standards.

Subhranshu Roy, Patna

Dropping of chapters

Refer to ‘Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi’; dropping of a chapter on the pretext of lowering a student’s burden raises many questions. Such topics provide the foundational knowledge necessary for understanding the basic principles of chemistry and the composition of various elements. Having a strong understanding of fundamental scientific concepts, regardless of one’s academic stream, is important for well-rounded education. While individuals in non-science streams may not delve as deeply into scientific concepts as those in science-related fields, it is still valuable for them to have a basic understanding of key scientific principles.

Navreet Kaur, by mail

