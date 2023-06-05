 No deadline to finish probe : The Tribune India

No deadline to finish probe



Apropos of ‘Indian womanhood getting demeaned’ (Nous Indica); the case of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, has proved that there are two sets of laws in India — one for the influential and the other for the common people. Despite countrywide protests and clamour for action against the WFI chief, the PM has maintained stoic silence on the issue. The so-called police inquiry is moving at a snail’s pace. Why has the government not fixed any deadline for the completion of the probe? The authorities seem to be least bothered about the emotional and psychological trauma that the wrestlers have been undergoing.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Hold impartial probe

The whole world is watching in consternation how the government is protecting the WFI chief (Nous Indica). Holding such a key post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was supposed to groom, nurture and inspire young wrestlers and not harass them. The moment allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him, he should have resigned till the investigation proved him innocent. Finding no help from the ruling dispensation, the wrestlers were left with no option other than to welcome support from other quarters — be it politicians or khap leaders. If this case is not handled with impartiality, the BJP government’s image will be severely impacted.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Step up morally

Indian women are excelling in every field, but men have not adapted to this change. Women athletes have brought laurels to the country in various sports disciplines. Furthermore, the increased presence of women in professional fields such as banking, post offices, and other public positions is a positive development. While India has made significant strides in various areas of development, there are indeed challenges that the country faces on domestic and social levels. A society’s development is always measured by the way it treats its women. We need to step up morally.

MPS Chadha, Mohali

Odisha train crash

The Odisha train crash is one of the nation’s worst rail disasters. Advancements in technology, including the use of geo-stationary satellites and drones with high-resolution cameras, can play a significant role in real-time monitoring of tracks and identifying potential risks. Passengers’ safety is top priority; it cannot be compromised at any cost. Identifying gaps in the implementation of safety devices is essential for the Railways to take corrective actions and improve safety standards. This may involve conducting audits, strengthening training programmes for the staff, and implementing stricter monitoring mechanisms.

Deepak, by mail

Improve safety standards

A devastating incident took place in Balasore, Odisha, on Friday where a collision involving three trains resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries. Accidents of this nature are distressing and often have far-reaching effects on the lives of those involved. Incidents like these serve as reminders to prioritise safety and continuously work towards improving transportation infrastructure. Additionally, efforts should be made to investigate the accident thoroughly to determine its causes and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. As the Indian Railways continues to modernise its services and introduce new technologies, it should simultaneously focus on enhancing safety standards.

Subhranshu Roy, Patna

Dropping of chapters

Refer to ‘Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi’; dropping of a chapter on the pretext of lowering a student’s burden raises many questions. Such topics provide the foundational knowledge necessary for understanding the basic principles of chemistry and the composition of various elements. Having a strong understanding of fundamental scientific concepts, regardless of one’s academic stream, is important for well-rounded education. While individuals in non-science streams may not delve as deeply into scientific concepts as those in science-related fields, it is still valuable for them to have a basic understanding of key scientific principles.

Navreet Kaur, by mail

1
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them 'ek thaali ke chhatte battee'; Sidhu retorts

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

6
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

7
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

8
Amritsar

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

9
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

10
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Elon Musk's 'desi' look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla's Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world's richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah


Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP

Philanthropist’s profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Fourth case against gang of 5 for human smuggling

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

Human chain to save Yamuna from pollution

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected