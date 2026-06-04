No lessons learnt from past oil crises

Apropos of ‘Subsidy alert on the fertiliser front’; during the 1973 global oil crisis, inflation rose to roughly 30% when Indira Gandhi was in power; the Janata Party government faced the same situation in 1979; Manmohan Singh’s government also suffered politically due to oil-price turbulence during 2011-13. No political party appears to have found long-term solutions. The measures taken over the years, such as ethanol blending, renewable energy, local fertiliser manufacturing and creating reserves of fuels, are not sufficient to absorb the global oil shocks.

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Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

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Practical education important

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Refer to ‘Train teachers to raise the bar’; training should focus on practical needs rather than superfluous programmes that add to their workload. Greater emphasis must be laid on making students aware of disaster management, first aid, counselling, communication and social skills. In the wake of NEET paper leak and CBSE’s erroneous evaluation systems, there is a greater need for education that nurtures critical thinking, emotional resilience and character. AI can assist learning, but experienced teachers remain the cornerstone of meaningful education.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

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Process becomes punishment

With reference to ‘Custodial torture’; it is like the process becoming the punishment. It negates the inherent spirit that holds the scales of justice in balance. The custodian of the law stands placed in an advantageous position, while the accused stands helpless. Investigative agencies have not been able to grow out of their old ways of torture to extract the truth.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Law enforcers turn tormentors

Refer to ‘Custodial torture’; physical torment is not merely an abuse of power; it is an attack on the very foundations of democracy. A society committed to justice cannot tolerate violation of human dignity by those entrusted with enforcing the law. While measures like CCTV surveillance and judicial oversight are important, lasting reforms within law enforcement agencies require transparency. Ensuring the protection of constitutional rights in custody is essential for preserving public faith in the justice system.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Empathy key to law enforcement

Apropos of ‘Erosion of empathy amid policing pressures’; while one cannot ignore the immense pressures under which police personnel function, insensitive behaviour towards victims and their families cannot be justified. It undermines confidence in public policing. The need for meaningful police reforms has been discussed for decades, yet tangible improvements remain limited. Empathy in policing is not a weakness; it is a vital component of effective and credible law enforcement.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Mohali

The vigilant, intelligent Gen Z

Refer to ‘Govt shunts out CBSE Chairman, Secy; forms panel to probe OSM’; the Gen Z is proactively emerging as a major force with the Cockroach Janta Party playing a crucial role in giving it a voice. Senior officers remain confined to their ivory towers and ignore ground realities. The 17-year-old student Sarthak Sidhant’s presentation before the parliamentary standing committee on education proves that the young generation is quite vigilant, intelligent and intolerant of administrative lapses.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala