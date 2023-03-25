 No lowering of guard : The Tribune India

No lowering of guard



Refer to ‘Living with Covid’; the rising caseload is worrisome. The government is rightly keeping an eye on the situation. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has done well to exhort states and UTs to ensure availability of drugs for influenza and Covid, and has rightly asked people not to panic. We can’t forget the harsh days of the lockdown that wreaked havoc on the economic front and rendered millions jobless. No one wants to revisit those nightmarish times. The vaccination drive made a lot of difference in saving millions in the country. India not only became a pioneer in producing the vaccine and administering it to its people but also helped many countries globally with vaccines. Since the vaccine is a major shield against the deadly virus, the public needs to shun hesitancy, especially regarding the booster dose. As the virus is here to stay, people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour for their own safety as well as for the safety of others. Remember, small acts — regular hand-washing, using sanitiser, avoiding crowding and observing social distancing — could go a long way in keeping Covid away.

RAVI SHARMA, by mail

Jolt to Congress

The Surat court verdict has come as a jolt to the Congress a year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections (‘Rahul gets 2-yr jail...’). Rahul was also in the limelight for making controversial remarks regarding Indian democracy, inviting a sharp reaction from the ruling dispensation in Parliament. Rahul must introspect and avoid any controversy in future. The Congress should lay more emphasis on raising national issues instead of indulging in personal attacks against opponents.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Speak with caution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha following the verdict of a Surat court holding him guilty of criminal defamation for his Modi surname remark. It is certainly a lesson in ‘think before you speak’. Leaders across the political spectrum should reconsider what they say, bringing in much-needed sobriety in public utterances against opponents.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Adani, too, not above law

Ever since Rahul Gandhi raised questions regarding Modi’s role in the Adani row, he is being singled out for attacks from senior BJP functionaries. So much so that some ministers are setting aside their official duties to vigorously troll him. If his words in Cambridge demeaned the nation, as claimed by the BJP, there should be a chargesheet against him under the sedition law. But this should not be an excuse to stop proceedings in Parliament to evade questions on the Adani issue. In a democracy, it is the right of the Opposition to seek answers to any alleged case of money laundering. Adani is a private businessman, why should the BJP come to his defence? The onus of running Parliament is on the ruling party. The Surat court has sentenced Rahul to two years’ imprisonment on ‘Modi surname’ remark. The BJP has rightly said that no one was above the law. Why then is Adani being given immunity from law? The ruling party must do away double standards and serve the nation in the right spirit. The lawmakers must set an example before the country rather than settling personal scores at the expense of the taxpayers’ money.

YASH KHETARPAL, Panchkula

Irresponsible content

Refer to ‘SGPC irked over “anti-Sikh” comments on social media’; the SGPC, for obvious reasons, might be concerned about anti-Sikh comments but the fact is that social media, despite its advantages, is fast becoming a menace. In the name of freedom of speech, divisive, abusive, inflammatory, vulgar, and character-assassinating content must not be allowed. Unfortunately, the government goes after only those posts that are critical of it. As if political and religious shops vitiating the social atmosphere for their vested interests was not enough, the irresponsible and insensitive among the so-called netizens don’t tire of spitting venom, unaware of the consequences. The authorities must act since a divided society means a weak nation and we cannot afford to be so with two hostile neighbours.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Committed doctors

A group of doctors from Anantnag set an example of bravery as well as humanity by continuing with the surgery of a pregnant woman in spite of the fact that a powerful earthquake had struck the Valley. New doctors are administered an oath to attend to their patients in any circumstances and Dr Shabeena Shah truly kept the words of the oath. She and her team did not leave their patient, though there was a risk to their own lives as the hospital building was declared unsafe a few years back. Every doctor must have such attitude.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

