No room for complacency

Apropos of the editorial ‘Bomb threats’; a series of bomb threats has rocked India in recent weeks, prompting heightened security measures and emphasising the need for constant vigilance. While the threats turned out to be a case of false alarm, it is imperative that the authorities concerned do not let their guard down. India cannot afford to be complacent, given the evolving security landscape. The hoaxes have thrown the spotlight on the persistent threat of terrorist attacks in the country. Each threat, whether real or not, demands a swift and comprehensive response to safeguard lives and maintain law and order. The advances in technology have made it easier for anti-social elements to send out threats while staying anonymous, necessitating proactive countermeasures like increased surveillance and public awareness campaigns. Collaboration between government agencies, law enforcement bodies and the public is essential for an effective response.

Devanjana, by mail

Tackle international cybercrimes

Refer to ‘Bomb threats’; the fact that probe agencies have traced the IP address of the threatening emails sent to schools to Hungary is a matter of concern. It is alarming how miscreants and terrorists are misusing technology to cause widespread disruptions in India. Notably, anti-social elements have become increasingly reliant on the Internet to commit a wide range of crimes. The government must come up with effective measures to counter the frequent misuse of technology by criminals. Elaborate cybercrimes often leave the cops groping in the dark. Besides, since probe agencies lack jurisdiction on foreign soil, it is difficult for them to nail those behind such offences. The need of the hour is to develop an international framework to nab cybercriminals.

Nishant Prashar, Nurpur

Lapses that cost lives

The death of several newborn children in a massive fire at a private neonatal hospital in Delhi is shocking. The hospital was operating with an expired licence and had no firefighting arrangements in place. The facility did not even have the necessary clearance from the fire department. Besides, the medical personnel on duty were not qualified to provide care to newborns. Moreover, the hospital had been refilling oxygen from a bigger cylinder into a smaller one, even though it is illegal for a medical facility to have a refilling system since it could cause a fire. All these are huge criminal lapses that call for strict punishment.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Scourge of unexplained extensions

With reference to the article ‘Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal’; the practice of granting such extensions, not just in the defence forces but in every field, needs to end. It has become common for the government to extend the tenure of position-holders or office-bearers for reasons that are never clearly spelt out. The back-to-back extensions granted to then Enforcement Directorate chief SK Mishra had kicked up a row. Such decisions have raised many eyebrows and prompted people to become suspicious. Such unexplained extensions send out the message that the next person in line is not competent enough to take over the reins. Not only do such moves dent the image of the institution, but they also hold off promotions.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Recognition for Palestine

The decision of three European countries — Norway, Ireland and Spain — to recognise the state of Palestine is welcome. It will help the Palestine cause at this difficult juncture and mount pressure on an adamant Israel — which has shown utter disregard for international laws amid the humanitarian crisis caused by its war against Hamas — to agree to a ceasefire. The years-long efforts of Palestine to gain UN membership have not yet yielded the desired result, thanks to staunch opposition from the US. But the growing support for Palestine from all over the world will surely help amplify the voice of the war-torn country.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram (AP)

