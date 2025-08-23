No substitute for parliamentary debate

The stormy monsoon session of Parliament has once again ended in disappointment. Against the agreed 120 hours of business, the Lok Sabha could function for only 37 hours and the Rajya Sabha for about 41 hours. It is distressing that only a handful of questions and submissions were actually taken up, despite hundreds being listed. Disruptions and walkouts cannot be substitutes for debate and dialogue. Every minute lost is not just parliamentary time wasted, but also an injustice to the people who elected their representatives to voice vital concerns like jobs, inflation, education and governance. Citizens expect accountability and meaningful deliberation, not a parliamentary stalemate.

Gopalaswamy J, Chennai

Acknowledge human behaviour

Refer to ‘Money gaming’; nearly one in five gamers worldwide is an Indian. But while 591 million people in India play online, the country contributes a minuscule amount to global gaming revenue. That’s because India’s market isn’t built on blockbusters or studios but powered almost entirely by online money gaming (OMG). Globally too, regulators have faced the same dilemma. Belgium and China chose hard bans on gaming, while countries like Austria and UK allowed them, but with limitations — disclosures, spending caps, clear classifications. Regulation works best when it acknowledges human behaviour. A legal framework for OMG with firm guardrails on deposits, frequency or loss thresholds is the need of the hour. The solution is not to end the game, but keep playing it with red lines intact.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Create awareness on antibiotics

Apropos of ‘Bugs in hospitals’; the PGIMER study highlights a disturbing trend — the unchecked use of antibiotics. Manufactured cheaply yet sold at a premium, these drugs are recommended by doctors for even general ailments. Prolonged prescription and self-medication foster bacterial resistance, making essential antibiotics ineffective when most needed. Penicillin, available only on prescription in the US and banned in several countries, and amoxicillin — used prophylactically before surgery — are often misused in India. A national awareness campaign, with mandatory warnings in English and vernacular languages, is urgently required.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Misuse of antibiotics

Refer to ‘Bugs in hospitals’; ICUs have become breeding grounds of infection. Doctors themselves admit that major bacterial infections have been caused through medical equipment used in patient care. Even though the staff take precautions, it becomes very difficult to stop the bacteria from spreading. A family member of mine suffered serious septic shock infection, suspected to be caused by frequent hospital visits. The use of antibiotics without doctors’ prescription has compounded medical problems. There is a need to check the use of unwanted antibiotics and infection-causing hospital apparatus.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Strengthen regional cooperation

In an interesting development, China has come out openly in support of India against the heavy tariffs imposed by the US. Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong remarked, “Silence or compromise only emboldens the bully”. He expressed Beijing’s support to New Delhi to uphold the multilateral trading system in line with the World Trade Organisation norms. In the interests of the Global South, India and China — both major economies — need to strengthen cooperation to thwart the dominance of the West.

PR Ravinder, Hyderabad

Bhalla’s satire socially relevant

The sudden demise of renowned Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has left his admirers shocked. Known for his impeccable comic timing and socially relevant satire, his ability to highlight social issues with humour made him a true cultural icon. His passing away is not only a loss to cinema lovers, but also to the Punjabi community worldwide for whom his art was a source of pride and identity. His contribution to the Punjabi film industry will continue to inspire generations of artistes. His legacy of spreading laughter and awareness will live on in the hearts of his fans.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar