No takers for Trump’s initiatives

Apropos of ‘2025: The year of Trumpism’; President Trump’s policies on trade, tariffs, immigration, artificial intelligence and defence have caused desperation and disappointment among US citizens. His pronouncements regarding the global situation have found no encouragement among world leaders. His soft attitude towards China and Russia have not produced any tangible results either in achieving peace. The National Security Strategy seems unviable and very expensive. Nor does it have any positive effect on international diplomatic and military scenario. It will be interesting to see how Trump shapes the future domination of the US although his MAGA policy has failed to achieve significant prosperity and welfare of Americans.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Academic autonomy compromised

Refer to ‘Universities are hollowing out’; the growing dependence on contractual faculty, chronic vacancies and shrinking funds for research and libraries have severely weakened teaching, mentoring and innovation. When salaries and pensions consume most budgets, universities are left with little capacity to nurture scholarship or long-term academic vision. Financial vulnerability has also made institutions susceptible to political and administrative interference, further diluting academic autonomy. If higher education is truly expected to drive excellence, innovation and global competitiveness, sustained public investment and transparent faculty recruitment must be treated as national priorities.

Parvinder Singh, Chandigarh

No high standards in education

With reference to ‘Universities are hollowing out’; the reality in universities is worse than the writer has pointed out. Young entrants in the teaching profession are being treated like MNREGA workers. While regular appointments have become extinct, new categories have sprung up as part-time teachers who are paid monthly salaries based on the number of lectures. Students are given benefits of compulsory attendance certificates while private universities confer Phd degrees in exchange for lumpsum money. Vice Chancellors are appointed to promote specific ideological and fund collecting instrumentalities of ruling regimes. Gone are the days of high academic standards.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, pathankot

Govt apathy cost us dear

Apropos of ‘Mustard’s slow exit’; in the earlier days, grain markets saw bumper arrivals of mustard, farmers had to wait for 4-5 days to sell it on open auction. Soon, farmers got disillusioned with low prices and no government support so they switched to paddy cultivation. Now, most mustard oil and cotton ginning mills in Haryana have closed down one after the other in the absence of any government support to save or revive this industry. Now, the situation is that the government has to spend a lot of precious foreign exchange to import edible oil in huge quantities.

Ramesh gupta, Narwana

Aravallis the sacrificial goat

Refer to ‘How the Aravallis were shrunk by definition’; the attempt to classify Aravallis as isolated structures instead of a continuous structure is not correct geologically. Once an area is opened for mining, its activities do not remain confined to that particular area alone. Kuchha roads are required to carry heavy machinery to and from the mining site. This causes further devastation of the adjoining areas and once the mining activity starts, it is very difficult to check and regulate. The question is how to meet the ever growing demand of the construction material required for roads and buildings? Certainly the Aravallis cannot be sacrificed to fufill this need.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

No human warmth in greetings

With reference to ‘Yearning for warmth of full sentences’; language is steadily losing its human warmth in an age shaped by artificial intelligence, abbreviations and instant digital communication. By recalling handwritten cards, carefully chosen word, and the patience once associated with expression, the writer effectively contrasts earlier practices with today’s compressed and hurried language culture. When courtesy becomes non-verbal and apologies turn into mechanical gestures, communication loses sincerity and moral resonance.

Ashok Singh Guleria, Hamirpur