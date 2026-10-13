Nobel selectivity

With reference to ‘A Nobel that’s not so universal’; every October reinforces this insular cognitive ecosystem, where towering literary voices from the Global South, such as Salman Rushdie, Haruki Murakami, Amitav Ghosh and many others are overlooked. Ghosh’s probing ecological narratives, Rushdie’s luminous post-colonial epics, and Murakami’s profound surrealism easily match, if not exceed, the stature of any contemporary Western writer. When Scandinavia boasts of more laureates in literature than in Asia and Africa, the prize ceases to reflect humanity’s collective conscience. The Nobel committee must broaden its evaluative horizons, or concede that its laureates represent only a privileged hemisphere, not the whole world.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak

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Exhaust all legal remedies

Refer to ‘Delhi clampdown’; although the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to protest peacefully against any unconstitutional acts committed by the person entrusted to safeguard the Constitution, an important question arises: Have all available legal remedies been explored before resorting to public protests? In a democracy, the protection of constitutional rights must go hand in hand with the fulfilment of constitutional duties and civic responsibilities by all stakeholders. While peaceful protest is a legitimate democratic right, avoidable inconvenience to the general public, disruption of essential services, damage to public property and any obstruction to national progress must be avoided.

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Shubham Mahajan, Bilaspur

Protests to embarrass govt

The CJP and the Opposition parties have the right to protest but their demand for the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar is not convincing enough. The government has refuted the allegations of misuse of SIR point by point in the media briefings regularly and immediately. Instead of replying to the government's briefings, the CJP and the opposition parties are adamant on continuing the protests. The resignation of CEC is an excuse; the real motive behind it is to embarrass the government.

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Ashok Bahl, kangra

Mere political escalation

The recent protests by the INDIA bloc, led by Congress, and civil society groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have sparked a major debate across India's political, legal and public spheres. Following their meeting with the President, the Opposition leaders announced plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India. These gimmicks amount only to political escalation without any concrete outcome.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Holistic growth necessary

Apropos of ‘Where are the jobs’; India must focus not just on economic growth but also on what it produces and how many people it employs. India requires globally competitive industries that offer large-scale production, high productivity and decent jobs. Since government alone cannot solve unemployment, private companies must invest more and hire more workers. This needs joint efforts in industrial policy, trade, education and urban infrastructure to help businesses grow. Ultimately, the types of industries an economy develops determine whether growth only increases national income or truly raises household earnings, improves social mobility and makes the most of the country's demographic dividend.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Audit cancer care charges

Refer to ‘The price of cancer’; in India, treatment costs do not refer only to medicines alone. In 2017, after the prices of stents and knee implants were capped, many private hospitals offset the loss by raising procedure fees and the cost of consumables. The patient's final bill remained inflated. It is a real fear that similar issues could occur in cancer care. It is essential to ensure that hospital procurement prices and the final charges imposed on patients are audited.

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra