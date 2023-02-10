 Not a laughing matter : The Tribune India

Not a laughing matter



PM Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address again sidelined the allegations against him. As usual, instead of replying to the alleged wrongdoings or favouritism with regard to the Adani issue, he chose to blame Congress rule. The Congress has already paid the price for its misrule. The BJP and its brass should learn lessons from Congress’ mistakes. It seems that it is not the trust and faith of 140 crore Indians, but the ‘lost decade’, as referred to by the PM, that is shielding the BJP. Taking jibes at the Opposition and evoking laughter from the Treasury Benches, instead of coming out with a convincing reply to the allegations, is the forte of the Prime Minister. Having a comfortable majority in Parliament and other electoral victories do not mean that he is not answerable to the masses.

Sanjeev Trikha, Fatehabad

MPs’ behaviour in House

It is sad to see our Members of Parliament boycotting or disrupting the speech of the President or the PM in Parliament and staging walkouts. Instead of shouting, MPs can express their objections when their turn comes. For a healthy democracy, constructive criticism is necessary. But our ruling MPs appreciate and laud everything the government does, while the MPs of opposition parties criticise it. What is the use of such discussions? They must realise that not just India, but the world is watching our parliamentary proceedings. Our MPs must accept both appreciation and criticism and maintain their own and the country’s honour through a civilised behaviour in Parliament. Now, voters have become aware. The leaders must behave responsibly.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Indigenisation of copters

Refer to the editorial ‘New helicopter factory’; India has started manufacturing defence equipment, thereby cutting down its bill of importing arms from other countries. The latest addition to the list is manufacturing of Light Utility Helicopters in India. These helicopters will add more strength to the country’s defence preparedness. It will also augment avenues for utilisation of these all-purpose helicopters in other fields. India should consider employing these choppers for civil purposes like ferrying goods and people from one place to other. These helicopters can be used for heli taxi service in big cities. This will help in decongesting busy roads and trains.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Take care of parents

Reference to the middle ‘At life’s fag-end, finding a new home’; the piece speaks volumes about the environment at old-age homes. Every aged person who is there because of his/her circumstances, lives happily in the company of new ‘family’ members. Kudos to the visionary people who have set up such homes, the kind-hearted caretakers and visiting doctors, in whom the inmates see their saviour. This is a terse reminder to children that when others can take care of their parents when they need them the most, why can’t they, for whom the parents did all that they could. It is the moral responsibility of the children to look after their parents. The concept of nuclear family violates the human rights of senior citizens who end up living a lonely life in such homes.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala

Border infrastructure

The geographical location of India is such that it cannot trust the Chinese army on the borders. The current regime is laying stress on increasing investments for developing infrastructure along the border for greater connectivity. The construction of the 135-km-long Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok road in the Ladakh region, which is of strategic importance, has already been started. According to official documents, the length of roads along the China border has doubled in the last eight years. Increased connectivity will provide greater mobility to our forces in case of any ‘misadventure’ at the border.

Ravinder Kumar Thakur, Kishtwar

Dents credibility

Reference to ‘Bench and bigotry’; the elevation of advocate Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court does raise eyebrows. It begs the question whether the third pillar of our democracy, i.e the judiciary, still remains beyond reproach! Furthermore, the executive has only betrayed its compulsive nature of delaying the judicial appointment process. This attitude is indeed unpalatable and dents the credibility of the largest democracy in the world.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

