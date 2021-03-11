Not at nation's cost

Refer to ‘National embarrassment’; advocating Hindu supremacy and spreading hatred for minorities is seen as the sole electoral success mantra by the BJP. The world has been watching it and the Arabs reacted when it became too much for them. Besides the national embarrassment, it is a national loss too. Social unrest impedes economic progress. If the trade with GCC countries worth $87 billion is hit, it is sure to hit the livelihood of all those involved in any form. What about the millions of NRIs who have jobs and homes there? Should the BJP harm their interests for the sake of the party? There have been attacks on churches and Christians too and the new BJP government in Goa has started talking of churches built by demolishing Hindu temples centuries ago. Indians possessed by the devil of religious fanaticism must introspect what is right and what is wrong, at least from the perspective of their livelihood.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Role of civil society

Refer to ‘Back to square one in Kashmir’; though security forces and government machinery have been working hard to bring peace in Kashmir, there is no cooperation from local politicians and religious leaders for peaceful coexistence. The civil society should come forward and identify militants — local or from neighbouring country — and prevent the heinous targeted attacks on innocent civilians.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Said like a politician

The speech by Akal Takht jathedar, inciting hatred against other religions while addressing Sikhs on the eve of the Operation Bluestar anniversary is highly unbecoming of his position. It is not what our Gurus have advocated through Guru Granth Sahib. Sikhism teaches religious tolerance, forgiveness, and love and respect for others. The jathedar should have given a call for peace and harmony on this day instead of asking gurdwara managements to make firing ranges to teach the use of firearms. He sounded more like a politician than a religious head while addressing the congregation.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Khalistan slogans

The pro-Khalistan slogans and banners raised by a group of radical outfit is detrimental to the communal fabric of the country. Punjab is the heart of India. None of the Gurus advocated the division of their motherland. Coined a few decades ago, the idea of ‘Khalistan’ is used as a tool to create fissures between Hindus and Sikhs, who have a common ancestral lineage and have been living harmoniously for ages and standing by one another through thick and thin. Though the movement is being revived by a handful of separatists fuelled by foreign-based radical elements to plunge Punjab back into the dark days of insurgency, all the stakeholders, cutting across all religions and sects, need to neutralise the threat.

Preeti Rastogi, Mohali

Bluestar anniversary

Thankfully, the Operation Bluestar anniversary passed off peacefully. Supporters took out processions with Khalistani flags and posters and shouted pro-Khalistan slogans, but the government kept tactical silence and the media gave muted response, thus denying them the publicity they were looking for. Earlier, Khalistan supporters had tried to hijack the farmers’ stir at Delhi borders last year, but received little response from the farmers. The government must keep a watch on mischief makers who may try to create trouble to revive the Khalistan movement.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Rise in diabetes

The report depicting 150% rise in the number of diabetics is an eye-opener. The reason may be lifestyle issues or genetics, but the worrisome fact is that it has started affecting children and adolescents. There is a dire need to change our lifestyle. The youth these days remain glued to mobile screens, which restricts their physical movements. They are addicted to fast food which is ruining their health. Majority of them don’t like home-cooked fresh food, rather they wish to eat out. Green vegetables are missing from their diet plans. They must go for physical activities at least for half an hour daily.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Errant pet owners

Apropos of ‘Scoop your pet’s poop’, it is shameful that most pet owners lack pet etiquettes. They are averse to picking up and disposing of the poop in a proper manner. Only few pets are leashed, but muzzles are missing, which puts passers-by at risk. RWAs should put on notice the errant owners and the MC should take punitive action against them under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to UT Chandigarh as well as the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Bye-laws.

RPS CHOPRA, CHANDIGARH

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

