Not justifiable

Apropos of ‘Note ban was valid’; the decision may be valid but the purpose for which the ban was ordered seems to have been a fiasco as no black money could be unearthed, fake currency notes still exist and terror funding did not stop. Instead, millions had to suffer untold hardships. Thousands of small businesses and small units had to be shut down and millions lost their jobs. The working of the banking system too seemed paralysed for months. The nation’s development suffered a big setback. The decision can’t be termed as justifiable.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Politics on legal tender

The demonetisation move by the political executive admitted of the existence of conditions necessitating such a radical measure, whose consequences are equally far-reaching (‘Note ban was valid’). The RBI was the expert opinion as a part of the system of checks and balances. Air should be cleared about the content and mode of rendering advice to the political executive as the non-independent application of mind by the RBI is a serious assertion in the minority judgment. The country had to pay a heavy price for the acquiescent professional concurrence to politically motivated decisions. If the demonetisation decision has not achieved all its objectives, leadership at all levels and people need to ponder over it.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Procedurally wrong

The note-ban decision has been held valid by the SC on the grounds that the court has limited powers in the matter of economic policy formulation. Even so, it cannot be denied that the government has to follow the protocols and set procedures for such policy-making and these policies must be made as per the law and constitutional mandate. In this case, the Cabinet was not taken into confidence. The PM alone is not the government. Parliament was totally bypassed and the RBI’s autonomy was compromised since it did not exercise its application of mind independently. As regards the so-called objectives of the ban, none has been fulfilled. The note ban was procedurally wrong and hit the economy and the poor badly.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Note-ban verdict

Reference to ‘4:1 verdict, SC upholds 2016 note ban’; it is a majority verdict, but there is nothing to rejoice as citizens suffered during demonetisation. It is unfortunate that constitutional guardians had no consideration for the welfare of the citizens. The dissenting judge pointed out the faulty demonetisation process. While the ruling party wants to pat its back when it terms the decision as ‘vindication’, claiming that it was a big blow to terrorism and black money, several questions remain unanswered.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Put own house in order

Refer to the editorial ‘Terror attacks in J&K’; Pakistan, no doubt, is behind the terror in J&K and we cannot depend upon the US, which prioritises its own interests, to mend Pakistan by stopping financial or military aid. We must put our own house in order. We must modernise the surveillance of our borders and sharpen our intelligence agencies. Our combat forces must be provided the latest weaponry, equipment and bulletproof vests. We should look at the problem keeping in mind the fact that there are many local terrorists as well as their supporters/sympathisers. The most important thing is to win the confidence of the locals through all possible development measures. The non-stop projection of the revocation of Article 370 as a landmark victory must end. Nothing should cause a sense of insecurity among the minorities. The electoral process must begin in the newly carved UTs and, the sooner the better.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Tackle unemployment

Apropos of ‘Unemployment rate surges to 8.3% in December: CMIE’; the worst situation of unemployment is looming as the country lacks policies on population control. Unemployment gives rise to corruption, domestic violence and crime. Rampant unemployment is indeed worrisome as our educated unemployed youth are shifting to foreign shores in search of suitable jobs. Degrees are not going to fill bellies. The CMIE report reveals the candid picture of the inefficient planning of the government in respect of creating job opportunities. Freebies and doles are not a remedy to the problem; they are just a temporary arrangement to keep the gullible public mum.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Water and GDP

The article ‘For a new paradigm of growth’ directly connects water scarcity to the GDP. It is high time the government and the people of Punjab came forward to tackle this issue. There should be an Act against water exploitation. Land under paddy cultivation must be minimised and in cities, the rain-harvesting system should be installed on buildings. Water is a finite resource and we are facing the challenges of population growth, profligate use of water and pollution.

SUNIL ARORA, LUDHIANA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com