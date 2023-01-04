 Not justifiable : The Tribune India

Not justifiable



Apropos of ‘Note ban was valid’; the decision may be valid but the purpose for which the ban was ordered seems to have been a fiasco as no black money could be unearthed, fake currency notes still exist and terror funding did not stop. Instead, millions had to suffer untold hardships. Thousands of small businesses and small units had to be shut down and millions lost their jobs. The working of the banking system too seemed paralysed for months. The nation’s development suffered a big setback. The decision can’t be termed as justifiable.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Politics on legal tender

The demonetisation move by the political executive admitted of the existence of conditions necessitating such a radical measure, whose consequences are equally far-reaching (‘Note ban was valid’). The RBI was the expert opinion as a part of the system of checks and balances. Air should be cleared about the content and mode of rendering advice to the political executive as the non-independent application of mind by the RBI is a serious assertion in the minority judgment. The country had to pay a heavy price for the acquiescent professional concurrence to politically motivated decisions. If the demonetisation decision has not achieved all its objectives, leadership at all levels and people need to ponder over it.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Procedurally wrong

The note-ban decision has been held valid by the SC on the grounds that the court has limited powers in the matter of economic policy formulation. Even so, it cannot be denied that the government has to follow the protocols and set procedures for such policy-making and these policies must be made as per the law and constitutional mandate. In this case, the Cabinet was not taken into confidence. The PM alone is not the government. Parliament was totally bypassed and the RBI’s autonomy was compromised since it did not exercise its application of mind independently. As regards the so-called objectives of the ban, none has been fulfilled. The note ban was procedurally wrong and hit the economy and the poor badly.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Note-ban verdict

Reference to ‘4:1 verdict, SC upholds 2016 note ban’; it is a majority verdict, but there is nothing to rejoice as citizens suffered during demonetisation. It is unfortunate that constitutional guardians had no consideration for the welfare of the citizens. The dissenting judge pointed out the faulty demonetisation process. While the ruling party wants to pat its back when it terms the decision as ‘vindication’, claiming that it was a big blow to terrorism and black money, several questions remain unanswered.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Put own house in order

Refer to the editorial ‘Terror attacks in J&K’; Pakistan, no doubt, is behind the terror in J&K and we cannot depend upon the US, which prioritises its own interests, to mend Pakistan by stopping financial or military aid. We must put our own house in order. We must modernise the surveillance of our borders and sharpen our intelligence agencies. Our combat forces must be provided the latest weaponry, equipment and bulletproof vests. We should look at the problem keeping in mind the fact that there are many local terrorists as well as their supporters/sympathisers. The most important thing is to win the confidence of the locals through all possible development measures. The non-stop projection of the revocation of Article 370 as a landmark victory must end. Nothing should cause a sense of insecurity among the minorities. The electoral process must begin in the newly carved UTs and, the sooner the better.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Tackle unemployment

Apropos of ‘Unemployment rate surges to 8.3% in December: CMIE’; the worst situation of unemployment is looming as the country lacks policies on population control. Unemployment gives rise to corruption, domestic violence and crime. Rampant unemployment is indeed worrisome as our educated unemployed youth are shifting to foreign shores in search of suitable jobs. Degrees are not going to fill bellies. The CMIE report reveals the candid picture of the inefficient planning of the government in respect of creating job opportunities. Freebies and doles are not a remedy to the problem; they are just a temporary arrangement to keep the gullible public mum.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Water and GDP

The article ‘For a new paradigm of growth’ directly connects water scarcity to the GDP. It is high time the government and the people of Punjab came forward to tackle this issue. There should be an Act against water exploitation. Land under paddy cultivation must be minimised and in cities, the rain-harvesting system should be installed on buildings. Water is a finite resource and we are facing the challenges of population growth, profligate use of water and pollution.

SUNIL ARORA, LUDHIANA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

10
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement