Apropos of ‘Are Nuh demolitions mode of ethnic cleansing, asks HC’; the Punjab and Haryana High Court has restrained the Haryana Government from conducting a demolition drive in Nuh district. However, more than 750 shanties, shops and other illegal structures have been razed by bulldozers, which have nowadays become a means of punishment in many BJP-ruled states. It seems that selectively demolishing structures belonging to the minority community suits the BJP. Promoting or engaging in such actions can lead to serious human rights violations and social unrest.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Indiscriminate action

The High Court has rightly directed the Haryana Government to stop demolitions in Nuh. In the garb of maintaining law and order, one community is being targeted. The occupants of many demolished houses were paying electricity and water bills. Pharmacy shops that had valid drug licences and GST certificates were also demolished. How come the authorities didn’t notice the encroachments before the riots? It is clear that they were sleeping over the matter. Besides, they didn’t serve a prior notice on the people concerned. The Khattar government is blindly following the Yogi government. The court must instruct the state government to take immediate steps to rehabilitate the law-abiding citizens who have suffered due to the government’s indiscriminate action.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Rahul reinstated

Apropos of ‘Rahul’s return’; the Congress leader’s reinstatement as MP is a significant development in the history of our democratic system. It is not only good for the Congress and INDIA, but also for the robust health of the nation’s democracy. Disqualification of an elected representative undermines the mandate given by the electorate. The observation made by the apex court in the Modi surname case reflects a balanced approach that considers both the accountability of public figures for their statements and the democratic rights of the electorate. It is a triumph of truth and vindicates Rahul’s stance that his statement was not intended to target the Modis as a sub-caste.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Imran’s arrest

Refers to ‘Imran’s arrest adds fuel to the fire in Pak’; the turn of events in Pakistan is not surprising because it has always been governed by its army. The new army Chief, General Asim Munir, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Imran Khan loses his grip over his party and the people. As PM Shehbaz Sharif is on a weak footing, both on the economic and diplomatic fronts, he would also not want Imran to regain political ground. India should focus on developing infrastructure and economy in J&K and Ladakh to prevent Pakistan from playing its dirty games.

Bal Govind, Noida

Delhi services Bill

Refer to ‘131 votes in favour, 102 against, Delhi services Bill gets RS nod’; the Bill facilitating the backdoor entry of the BJP into vital matters of the Delhi administration was finally passed by the Rajya Sabha. The Delhi services Bill will replace the ordinance which overrides a directive of the Supreme Court that gave the Delhi Government control over most of the services. It tantamounts to enslaving the residents of Delhi.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

IMF’s advice uncalled for

Refer to ‘IMF’s advice to India unsolicited’; the International Monetary Fund seems to have exceeded its brief in advising India to remove restrictions on the export of a certain category of rice. It is an internal matter of India as to what type of rice should be exported and what should not. A big chunk of the country’s population is living below the poverty line. The IMF appears to have given the advice without taking into consideration the rising number of starvation deaths in India. It shouldn’t try to indulge in one-upmanship.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

