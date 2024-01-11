 One-party country undemocratic : The Tribune India

  • Letters
  • One-party country undemocratic

One-party country undemocratic



Refer to ‘Bangladesh mandate’; with the BNP’s boycott, it was no surprise that Sheikh Hasina’s party easily won the parliamentary polls to secure another term in office. Bangladesh’s journey to democracy has been challenging. After returning to power in 2008, Hasina revived the secular spirit of the country’s constitution. However, Hasina’s crackdown on anti-liberal forces has marginalised the Opposition, prompting BNP and Jamaat leaders to join the Awami League. If more Opposition leaders join the ruling party, Hasina’s secular vision may be compromised. Moreover, virtually becoming a one-party state is unhealthy for Bangladesh’s economic development.

Vandana, Chandigarh

PM’s Lakshadweep trip

Apropos of ‘Tourism pitch’; Lakshadweep holds tremendous potential for tourism. PM Modi’s recent visit to this picturesque island has brought the spotlight to its beautiful landscapes. The primary aim of the PM’s visit was to showcase the potential of this beautiful island, positioning it as a tourism hub. The unfortunate controversy sparked by unsavoury remarks from Maldives ministers regarding the PM’s visit has inadvertently drawn attention to this beautiful place on the world stage. Now that the island has garnered global attention, it would be fitting for the UT administration to invest in world-class infrastructure. This would attract tourists from around the world, boosting economic activity as well as tourism and creating numerous employment opportunities for the island’s youth.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Ease tourist restrictions

PM Modi’s trip to Lakshadweep has sparked global interest in the archipelago’s immense tourism potential. However, to make Lakshadweep emerge as a thriving tourism hub like the Maldives, the government must ease tourist restrictions, enhance infrastructure and improve connectivity. Setting up world-class hotels and resorts is crucial to transforming these islands into vibrant tourist spots. In any case, India must cash in on the current global curiosity in the Lakshadweep islands to boost the local economy.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Low sex ratio

Refer to ‘54 Rohtak villages record sex ratio below 800’; the alarmingly low sex ratio in this district of Haryana underscores the persistent prevalence of prenatal sex determination. The responsibility lies squarely with the district medical authorities to rigorously enforce the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. Urgent measures are needed to ensure accountability and put an end to clandestine practices that perpetuate gender-based discrimination. The low sex ratio is also indicative of the deeply ingrained patriarchal attitudes prevailing in our society. An awareness campaign should be launched to highlight the noteworthy achievements of girls in various fields.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Ram temple inauguration

Refer to ‘The temple as a triumph over memory’ (Nous Indica); the write-up was timely in the current context. The inauguration of the Ram temple has triggered a controversy, with four Shankaracharyas choosing not to attend the ceremony scheduled for January 22. They have raised an objection to the inauguration of an incomplete temple and demanded that the ceremony should be held on Ram Navami, which falls in April. Both points have merit. However, the government is pushing for holding the ceremony before the imposition of the model code of conduct.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Ustad Rashid Khan’s demise

The demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times, marks the end of a glorious era. Throughout his decades-long career, he garnered several accolades and nurtured generations of youngsters. His death is not only an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture but also to the entire nation. Ustad Rashid Khan, a stalwart in the Hindustani classical tradition, played a pivotal role in shaping and preserving the rich heritage of Indian classical music.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

