Oppn parties must unite

NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday, deceiving his uncle Sharad Pawar. According to reports, there were allegations of corruption against him and the only way to get immunity from prosecution was to join hands with the BJP. The BJP used to say that it would end corruption and won’t spare any criminal, but it seems that many criminals have joined the party. Whenever any political leader perceives a threat of being caught due to wrongdoings, he or she joins the BJP. To end corruption and BJP’s dictatorship, all parties have to come together and fight the elections.

TKR Noori, Hyderabad

No solution to Manipur crisis

Three local village volunteers were killed in fresh violence which broke out in Bishnupur district of Manipur. Political parties have been visiting the state, but they haven’t found any solution to end the crisis. Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting recently, but the situation is still the same. Just holding meetings is not enough; more needs to be done to resolve the issue. If Manipur is indeed a part of India, PM Modi must break his silence on the violent conflict.

Md Tauqueer Alam, Mumbai

Upgrade technology

Refer to ‘Balasore tragedy’; the accident involving the collision of three trains is a tragic reminder of the challenges that India faces in modernising and expanding its rail services. Now that the Commissioner of Railway Safety’s ‘internal’ inquiry report has pointed to human error on the part of the staff concerned, it has become important that a case be made for exemplary action against the persons responsible for the error. Further, upgrading technology to international standards is crucial for ensuring safe rail travel for passengers.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Tax evasion detected

Refer to ‘Six years of GST’; the GST system has no doubt increased the revenue of the Central and state governments, but tax evasion to the tune of crores of rupees has been detected in the recent past. Tax evaders have opened offices in cities such as Ludhiana to sell invoices for claiming input tax credit from the government. Besides, major tax revenue sources such as liquor and fuel have been kept out of the GST ambit. Frequent changes in the GST Act even after six years of implementation have made it hard for small vendors to comply with the regulations and understand their tax obligations.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Implement UCC

Refer to ‘PM’s push for UCC’; the pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) gets stronger near any election, whether it’s for the Assembly or the Lok Sabha. The BJP must understand that the UCC will be difficult to implement as it deals with personal laws. The right to live according to one’s religious laws has been a cornerstone of the Indian system, particularly for minorities, since Independence. One of the fundamental principles of democracy is the presumption of equality of citizens before the law. Thus, if there is one criminal code, there should ideally be one civil code too. If PM Modi is serious about introducing the UCC, he must adopt a principled stand against all religion-based laws.

MS Khokhar, by mail

HSRP plates

Refer to ‘HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders’; driving vehicles without high-security registration plates will now invite hefty fines in Punjab. However, many residents must have been unaware of the June 30 deadline for installing these plates. The Punjab Government informs the public about its achievements through big advertisements in newspapers and on TV, besides roadside hoardings. It should do the same with such deadlines. The government must utilise various communication channels to reach a wide audience. The last date should be extended again. Besides, minimising queues and streamlining administrative processes are crucial for creating a more efficient and citizen-centric system.

Hira Sharma, by mail

