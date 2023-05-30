Opposition missed historic event

The Opposition scored an own goal by boycotting the Parliament building’s inauguration. It was a historic moment. This is truly an Indian Parliament made for the Indians and by the Indians. The magnificent building reflects the power and majesty of the Indian democratic system. By remaining absent on such an occasion, it was the Opposition parties, and not Modi, who looked diminished. In their bid to make a political point, the Opposition made one of independent India’s biggest days a one-man show. The Opposition members missed the opportunity to be part of this momentous event.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Washington

New Parliament building

The new Parliament building is a symbol of India’s democratic values and aspirations. Its state-of-the-art facilities are expected to facilitate efficient governance and spur greater engagement among lawmakers. The structure not only exudes grandeur but also embodies technological advancements that align with the country’s aspirations for a digital and progressive future. One of the primary advantages of the new building is its capacity to accommodate a larger number of parliamentarians. The enhanced seating arrangement is a step towards ensuring that the voices of representatives of diverse regions and communities are effectively heard, fostering an inclusive and representative democracy.

Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Ujjain

Wrestlers ill-treated

The protesting wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police on May 28 after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building. They have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and have been protesting against him for the past four months. They were forcibly removed from the protest site on Sunday. The Modi government had launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign with fanfare, but has done nothing substantial to make women feel safe in the country. Is it only a slogan or would the government finally take some steps in this regard?

Jahangir Ali, Maharashtra

BJP can’t fool voters

Refer to ‘New Parliament building, Ram temple central to BJP’s poll push’; the ruling dispensation has relied in vain on money power and a communal agenda. Now, the BJP is pinning hopes on the new Parliament building and the Ram temple to garner votes. However, today’s voters are aware and more concerned about unemployment, growing economic and social disparity, increasing cost of essentials, closure of industries, etc. Former US President Abraham Lincoln said: ‘You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time. But you can never fool all the people all the time.’

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur

Maintain toilets in schools

Refer to ‘Functional toilets vital’; the issue of insufficient or unhygienic toilets in schools is not limited to government schools. It is a problem that exists in various educational institutions, both public and private. The government launched the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014, aiming to improve sanitation and hygienic practices across the country. While the mission primarily focuses on constructing toilets and promoting cleanliness in rural areas and public places, the provision of hygienic toilets in schools is also an important aspect. The absence of toilets is pushing up the dropout rate among girl students. Governments spend a lot of money on welfare schemes and freebies. Why can’t they spend more on toilets in schools?

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Promoting cleanliness

Gone are the days when students relieved themselves in the fields adjoining schools. With increased awareness about sanitation and hygiene, efforts have been made to discourage and eliminate open defecation. All schools should have clean toilets for boys and girls. Such toilets play a crucial role in teaching students about cleanliness. When students have access to clean and well-maintained toilets, they learn important lessons about personal hygiene and develop good sanitation habits. These practices instil a sense of responsibility and respect for shared spaces.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

