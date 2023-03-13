Out of line

Apropos of ‘India is not Ukraine’ (Nous Indica); there is little or no effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra on the prevailing political atmosphere, which is evident from the results of the recently held elections in three northeastern states, where the Congress failed to mark a respectable presence. Few people in the country are taking seriously whatever Rahul Gandhi is speaking abroad. However, it does show the hollowness and naivety of the Opposition leader regarding foreign and domestic affairs. One should be careful while commenting on sensitive issues of international importance, which may cause irretrievable loss to the country. Comparing Ukraine with India is illogical and undesirable, as India is a force to reckon with. Its powerful military is competent to deal with aggression or misadventure by any inimical country.

Not entirely untrue

The article ‘India is not Ukraine’ (Nous Indica) tries to trash the comparison made by Rahul that India is like Ukraine and China is like Russia, a villainous aggressor. The comparison may not be totally true or acceptable, but it is not preposterous either. Is China not regarded as India’s enemy, posing a threat to our economic growth and national sovereignty as well as integrity? Did China not attack India in 1962, betraying Nehru’s trust? Isn’t India relying on help from Quad, a sort of mini NATO, to counter China’s aggression? Does the West not want to pursue its policy of China’s containment by exploiting India’s precarious ties with China? China’s approach to India is not much different from that of Russia towards Ukraine. It is another matter that India, being much more powerful than Ukraine, cannot be trampled upon by China. Russia has, no doubt, been a time-tested friend, but its aggression against Ukraine is indefensible. Our decision to abstain from UN resolutions against Russia is justifiable in terms of our well-calculated national interests, but not on moral grounds. It cannot be equated with our adherence to the policy of non-alignment expounded by Nehru.

Chalk and cheese

That India is not Ukraine is as obvious as the difference between chalk and cheese (‘India is not Ukraine’). Rahul’s flippant statement violates India’s time-tested policy of Panchsheel and non-alignment. Only self/business interests rule the roost in strategic partnerships today and the US has a tendency to ditch its ally when the latter’s ‘utility’ wanes. New Delhi can take forward Moscow’s efforts to bridge the India-China trust deficit as the Modi government has the wherewithal — military and diplomatic — to thwart any misadventure.

Be wary of China

Refer to ‘Xi tightens grip’; China has been India’s rival for long. However, since Xi Jinping’s arrival on the scene, tensions have increased between the two countries. China also uses Pakistan against India and also defends Pakistani terrorists in the UN. It has also helped in getting Pakistan out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force. Pakistan is buried under debt. In such a situation, Pakistan can increase its activities at the behest of China to destabilise India in the coming times. During his third term, his focus will be to make China’s economy more powerful, build a strong army and use aggressive diplomacy. India needs to be careful.

H3N2 deaths

Reference to ‘Alert after two H3N2 deaths’; the issue is being discussed at various forums, including TV debates, but in a suppressed voice. An advisory has also been issued, though its content is the same as it was during the Covid days. There are around 100 cases in the country, with one death each reported from Karnataka and Haryana. It is vital to spread awareness among the people. Social and political gatherings are being held without observing any protocol of mask, use of sanitisers and social distancing. In no way should the situation be allowed to go the Covid way.

Not enough security

The recent incidents of crime, including robberies and drug-trafficking, have highlighted the need for greater police presence and better law enforcement in Punjab. As a resident of the state, I have noticed that there is a shortage of police personnel in many areas, which makes it easier for criminals to operate without fear of being caught. There are not enough police stations, and those that exist are often understaffed and ill-equipped to deal with the rising crime rate. The lack of police security is particularly worrying for women, who are often victims of crimes such as sexual harassment, assault and kidnapping.

