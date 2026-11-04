Pakistan’s nuclear strategy

Refer to ‘Pakistan steps up strategic rhetoric’; the analysis of Lt Gen Khalid Kidwai’s remarks highlights Pakistan’s evolving posture; its Quid Pro Quo Plus policy and sea-based strike capabilities underscore a shift toward a more aggressive nuclear and conventional stance after Op Sindoor. While the article rightly notes Pakistan’s posturing, we cannot underestimate the decisive demonstration of India’s conventional superiority which has forced Islamabad into desperate nuclear brinkmanship. Pakistan’s rapid military consolidation and the deepening reliance on Chinese technology transfers appear to mask its growing internal instability and conventional weaknesses.

Vineeth Kumar, Thrissur (Kerala)

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Migration a civilisational concept

With reference to ‘Myth of migrants and politics in Punjab’; migration is as old as civilisation itself, driven by the search for better opportunities and livelihoods. Over time, migrants become integral to their adopted regions, contributing significantly to economic growth and social development. Punjab is no exception. With a large number of Punjabi youth migrating overseas in pursuit of better prospects, workers from other parts of India have filled the vacuum in agriculture, construction, industry and other essential sectors. Their contribution is indispensable to Punjab’s economy. Unfortunately, migrants sometimes face prejudice. They deserve dignity, equal treatment and the same protection under law as local residents. Migration should unite people, not become a tool for exploitation.

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Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Tackle industrial pollution first

Refer to ‘Public hardship’; putting a blanket ban on a particular type of vehicles in a specific part of the country is not the correct solution to an all-pervasive problem like pollution. Rather all contributing factors should be considered and addressed. Besides, vehicular pollution is not the only reason for pollution, one of the major reasons, like factories and large industries, are not being touched at all. Commuters should not be penalised for no fault of theirs. Using a car is not a luxury but a necessity in cities. The government should reconsider the ban and provide alternatives before banning them altogether.

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Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Address kids’ emotional needs

Apropos of ‘Campus horror’; the Panchkula school incident calls for a fundamental change in how schools understand their duties. Safety cannot be reduced to locked gates, 24x7 cameras or written protocols. It depends on alertness, adequate staffing, effective supervision and regular, independent safety audits. Where negligence is established, accountability must be swift and transparent. Prevention must also address the emotional and behavioural needs of children. Aggressive behaviour by a minor warrants careful assessment, counselling and rehabilitation, rather than rushing to give labels or to condemn.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Keep public interest in mind

The last few months have witnessed Haryana government employees going on strikes one after another. First, it was revenue officials followed by sanitary workers of municipalities, then the workers of bijli nigams, and now the Haryana Roadways staff. Such frequent strikes are affecting a common man's daily life to an unbearable extent. The government has all resources at its disposal, so every effort should be made to resolve issues as soon as possible. Simultaneously, employees should also keep their demands reasonable and remain mindful of the public inconvenience caused by their strikes. Ultimately, a balanced approach based on dialogue, mutual understanding and timely action is essential to safeguard employees' rights without compromising the smooth functioning of essential public services.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

BJP should fight on more seats

Apropos of ‘SAD pact likely around Diwali as BJP may settle for 45-50 seats’; the saffron party must be vigilant while dealing with Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. It is better to go solo than to befriend a tainted, fair-weather ally. The BJP is a national party, ruling at the Centre for more than 12 years now. It should not settle for less than 60 seats, even if it forges an alliance with parties other than SAD in Punjab.

Upendra Sharma, by mail