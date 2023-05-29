 Parliament more than a building : The Tribune India

Parliament more than a building



Apropos of ‘Parliament’s sanctity at stake’ (Nous Indica); Parliament is much more than a building of brick and mortar. The essence of a true Parliament, irrespective of the design of its edifice, lies in the quality of debates and discussions that take place within its chambers. It is through these deliberations that ideas are exchanged, policies are examined and decisions are made for the betterment of the citizens. A vibrant and effective Parliament requires two key elements — an aware Opposition and a responsive ruling party.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

‘Brand Modi’ won’t work

The BJP is ensuring PM Modi’s presence at important events, potentially with an eye on the 2024 General Election (Nous Indica). It cares two hoots for the protocol concerning the inauguration of the Parliament building. If the BJP thinks that ‘Brand Modi’ would again work in its favour in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is living in a fool’s paradise. Today’s voter is very wise and cannot be taken for granted. The BJP’s new narrative about grand achievements during nine years of Modi’s rule would lose its shine due to its inaction in important matters, including the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by wrestlers against a party MP.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Don’t resort to cheating

Refer to ‘CCTV scare’; the issue of students resorting to unfair means, such as copying, during exams is a concern. It is important to address this issue and promote a fair and conducive environment for students to excel in their academic pursuits. The presence of CCTV cameras during exams can create a high-pressure environment for some students, leading to anxiety and discomfort. The scare of CCTV indicates lack of self-confidence and ill-preparation for the exams. Cheating undermines the purpose of assessment, which evaluates a student’s understanding, knowledge and skills. By relying on unfair means, students may not fully grasp the subject matter or acquire the necessary capabilities to excel in real-life situations.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Respect law

Refer to ‘Cow vigilantism’; Rakbar Khan’s killers have been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. Do you think that seven-year jail would act as a deterrent? Individuals should respect and have faith in the law rather than taking matters into their own hands. Laws are established to maintain order, protect rights and resolve disputes in a fair and impartial manner. Instances of cow vigilantism have raised concerns about the violation of individual rights, particularly of marginalised communities involved in the cattle trade. It is important to address such incidents through effective law enforcement, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Wrestlers’ protest

It is extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets of New Delhi. The protest at Jantar Mantar completed a month on May 23. The wrestlers had to approach the apex court to get an FIR registered against the accused, who has the clout to be treated above law. While the BJP government continues to shield Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the accused MP, the protesters have been gaining support from different quarters. If celebrated women wrestlers, who’ve won medals at various levels, have to resort to protests to seek justice, those from disadvantaged backgrounds can’t even think of getting heard. This kind of disparity in the treatment of individuals, based on their power or social standing, is a concerning issue that needs to be addressed. These champions don’t deserve this insensitivity.

Sunil Kumar Bedi, Chamba

Consider relocation of cheetahs

Three adult cheetahs and three newborn cubs out of four have died at Kuno National Park in the past few months. The adult cheetahs were brought from Africa and released in the wild by PM Modi. It is a matter of great concern as the population of cheetahs may decrease further if proper measures are not taken. It seems that the environment in this park doesn’t suit them; relocation to another place should be considered.

IPS Anand, Chandigarh

