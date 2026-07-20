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Home / Letters to the Editor / Pay heed to Wangchuk’s ideas

Pay heed to Wangchuk’s ideas

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Updated At : 05:23 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Refer to ‘Should Sonam Wangchuk be left to die’ (The Great Game); the educator-innovator is the founder of alternative school SECMOL, creator of the Ice Stupas, a pioneer of sustainable architecture and a Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient. He is a national asset whose scientific vision and educational reforms deserve attention. The government must strengthen the competitive examination systems by incorporating constructive suggestions from educators, experts, students and innovators. Peaceful protests in a democracy deserve timely consideration before an issue reaches a flashpoint. Wangchuk’s ideas should inspire meaningful improvements in India’s education system.

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Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

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Dialogue necessary

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Apropos of ‘Should Sonam Wangchuk be left to die’; while seeking an answer to this humanitarian question remains relevant, equally important is asking another question: Is engaging citizens in a meaningful dialogue on national issues not a part of the responsibility of a democratic government? The Centre must initiate a dialogue with Wangchuk unconditionally. The government can’t ignore the grave concerns regarding the deteriorating values of India’s education system. A democracy derives its strength not from silencing dissent but from engaging with it constructively. At a time when the quality, accessibility and the purpose of education are matters of national concern, the government must demonstrate that it values an informed debate over silence.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

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Hydrogen trains good for hills

Apropos of ‘Hydrogen train’; the process of fitting hydrogen fuel cells in railway locomotives must be extended to commercial vehicles. The shift towards hydrogen-powered engines should be gradual. The lead can be taken by big corporations like Tata Group or Reliance Industries, who can install hydrogen filling stations to operate fleets of hydrogen-powered trucks and buses. This technology has plenty of scope in hill states/UTs like Himachal Pradesh and J&K, where rail networks can be expanded with hydrogen trains to ensure efficient, cheap and clean transportation.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

Logical approach to prisoners

With reference to ‘Mercy matters’; the Supreme Court’s recent direction to the States and UTs to frame a policy for early release of aged and terminally ill prisoners is logical. Prolonged incarceration of undertrials for decades is a sad commentary on our prosecution and judicial system. Only those prisoners who can still be a potential threat to public law and order should be kept in jail. The shift from the colonial-era Indian Penal Code to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) marks a major transition from a purely punitive framework to one centred on restorative and reformative justice. The new laws emphasise human dignity, rehabilitation and victim-centric approaches.

KR Bharti, Shimla

International policing needed

Refer to ‘Op Hard Ball exposes India’s prison failures’; the myth of high-walled jails, remote locations, iron-bar cells, periodic inspections, CCTV surveillance and even jammers stand exposed by the ever-expanding reign of mercenary gangsters and dons of the underworld. The prison ecosystem cannot function or expand without the connivance of the watch-and-ward staff. There is always a nexus between criminals and powerful politicians. Therefore, penetrative surveillance ranges and instant connectivity with several manning hubs have to be created. Inter alia, human machinery has to be geared up so that the transparency of their involvement or negligence generates a fear psychosis. Ultra-advanced international policing task forces need to be established through hassle-free mutual treaties and agreements.

Madhuri Sharma, Philadelphia (US)

Sobers was a treat to watch

With reference to ‘The man who could do everything’; the pole star of cricket, Garry Sobers guided the destiny of cricket across the globe. He enriched the sport with his exemplary performances, mastering all three disciplines of the game — batting, bowling and fielding. Like Australian batting genius Don Bradman, he earned worldwide fame. He was always a treat to watch.

PK Sharma, Barnala

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