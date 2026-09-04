Apropos of ‘Tortuous journey of India-China talks’; New Delhi must recognise two key maxims that drive Beijing’s geopolitics: the Middle Kingdom wants to become the world’s dominant superpower and wants to establish the ‘one mountain cannot have two tigers’ proverb as a geopolitical reality. It wants to confine India forever to South Asia through endless engagement on trivial issues. While India cannot match China’s overall power, we must create military options to take the fight into Tibet at local levels. Simultaneously, New Delhi will have to dominate trade routes through the Indian Ocean. Our maxim should be: peace through strength.

Maj Gen Pushpendra Singh (retd), Panchkula

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India’s credible voice at BRICS

Apropos of ‘Digital ambitions in a fractured BRICS’; with the multilateral grouping of nations expanding its purview to accommodate diverse political systems and strategic interests, disagreements among members are inevitable. India’s role should be to prevent geopolitical differences from overshadowing the organisation’s core objectives. New Delhi must reinforce its image as a responsible, balanced and credible global voice. Strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, resilient supply chains, digital payments and technology can help members identify common ground. However, neutrality should not mean passivity.

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Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Dialogue rather than obedience

With reference to ‘When young Indians stop being afraid’; the significance of the student protests at Jantar Mantar lay not in the immediate concern — the NEET paper leak, but in the deeper transformation of a generation learning to question authority. It is heartening to see a generation of young citizens willing to engage with constitutional issues. It signals a shift from passive citizenship to participatory democracy. Dialogue rather than obedience is the way forward. Such questioning, when responsible and informed, is not rebellion against democracy; it is democracy finding its voice.

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Sunita Sikri, Yamunanagar

Cooperation in critical minerals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deepen cooperation in critical minerals is an important step towards strengthening India-US economic ties. For India, closer engagement with the US can help create reliable and diversified supply chains. At the same time, India must give equal priority to developing its own mineral resources. Faster exploration, modern extraction techniques, efficient processing facilities and stronger recycling systems are necessary to build a self-reliant supply chain. Indian research institutions and industries should be encouraged to develop cost-effective technologies for recovering and processing these resources. Ministerial dialogue should therefore be translated into concrete projects and long-term agreements.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Strong stand against terrorism

PM Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism at the SCO summit in Bishkek. He called for decisive action against countries that use terrorism as state policy. He advocated for the complete dismantling of the terror ecosystem, including terror financing networks, recruitment methods and providing safe havens for terrorists. He called for rejecting 'double standards' in the collective fight against terror, with his remarks directed squarely at Pakistan. The PM’s message at the summit focused on uniting the member countries to take decisive action against nations that perpetrate terrorism.

RK Arora, Mohali

What children want

Refer to ‘The invisible scissors and thread’; stay close to your children while they are still reaching for your attention. Deadlines, meetings and targets could make a child’s voice sound like an interruption. The irony is that capitalism trains us to measure time in productivity while childhood measures it in moments of attention. Careers can demand long hours. Children can demand something far more finite: their parents’ presence during the few years when they actively seek it.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak