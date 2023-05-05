 Pension under EPS : The Tribune India

Pension under EPS



Apropos of ‘Confusion over pension’; the discussion about whether the higher pension scheme is beneficial or not may not have a similar answer for every employee. Successive governments tried to resolve the issue of pension under EPS with the focus on financial implications. It should be considered from the aspect of social security too. The amount of pension under the current plan is very less. Efforts must be made to raise the pension amount by adding some contribution from the government.

Sunil Kumar Mahajan, Ghumarwin

SCO summit

Refer to ‘SCO meet in Goa’; it is indeed a proud moment for India to host several important SCO meetings, including the foreign ministers’ meet in Goa. Besides Pakistan, SCO member states include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India. The SAARC has failed in achieving its objectives because India-Pakistan rivalry has become a bottleneck in achieving effective coordination. The 2016 SAARC summit got cancelled because of India-Pakistan tensions. No one should expect India or Pakistan to initiate peace moves soon. The SCO is in a league of its own and must be treated as such. However, a pleasant change in direction and a more nuanced narrative are very much possible if both countries wish that.

Gregory Fernandes, mumbai

Take criticism in stride

Refer to ‘India slips 11 spots on World Press Freedom Index’; the deterioration in the ranking is indeed unpalatable for the largest democracy of the world. However, the slip was expected, given the measures adopted by the government to muzzle criticism. The ranking is a reminder for the government to revisit its policies and start taking criticism in its stride.

Aanya Singhal, noida

Proud moment

Apropos of ‘Ajay Banga made World Bank chief’; it’s a proud moment for us. It feels like Indians are ruling the world — be it CEOs or world leaders. It is inspiring to look up to people who have come from the same background and circumstances and are able to make it big globally.

Yamini Verma, Chandigarh

Xi’s dictatorship

Apropos of ‘Xi’s new slogans to concretise his leadership’; since long, China has politically witnessed and practised nothing except brute dictatorship. Dictators grab power and immediately thereafter suppress free speech. Xi Jinping, after securing his third term, is doing all he can to strengthen his ‘permanent, life-time presidency’ as all dictators wish and try to do. Dictatorship is another name of ‘absolute unchallenged power’. However, former US President Harry Truman opined that for an efficient government, dictatorship is good.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Brutal cops

Refer to ‘Scuffle at protest site’; several wrestlers are Padma Shri awardees. The police did not allow the protesters to set up tents on Wednesday to protect themselves from the rain. There was no woman constable. Two policemen, who were allegedly drunk, abused the wrestlers. Wrestler Bajrang Punia’s brother-in-law got hurt in the scuffle. Observing this kind of brutal behaviour of the Delhi Police, how would anybody believe that they will conduct a fair inquiry into the sexual harassment case?

RN Malik, Gurugram

Set up solar plants

The Punjab Government took a wise decision by changing the office timings. It will help the state save 350 MW of power daily and around Rs 40-45 crore from May 2 to July 15. However, rooftop solar plants should be compulsorily installed on every government building/office to save electricity. For this purpose, some amount of money can be taken from Group A and B employees’ salaries. This will definitely help the state in saving power and reducing the need to buy electricity from outside the state.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Visionary politician

Refer to ‘A leader who was keen to listen & learn’; the article reminds me of how a casual mention of hardships being faced by the residents of the then isolated, distant NFL Colony in Bathinda to the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the late 1970s made a local bus service operational from the very next day. The tributes in the media speak volumes of the contribution of this visionary politician. Punjab and Punjabis will miss his political finesse for a long time. The present generation needs to learn a lot from him about politics, administration and values. He was one of the tallest leaders of Punjab.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

5
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

6
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

8
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

9
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

10
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies