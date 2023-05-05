Apropos of ‘Confusion over pension’; the discussion about whether the higher pension scheme is beneficial or not may not have a similar answer for every employee. Successive governments tried to resolve the issue of pension under EPS with the focus on financial implications. It should be considered from the aspect of social security too. The amount of pension under the current plan is very less. Efforts must be made to raise the pension amount by adding some contribution from the government.

Sunil Kumar Mahajan, Ghumarwin

SCO summit

Refer to ‘SCO meet in Goa’; it is indeed a proud moment for India to host several important SCO meetings, including the foreign ministers’ meet in Goa. Besides Pakistan, SCO member states include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India. The SAARC has failed in achieving its objectives because India-Pakistan rivalry has become a bottleneck in achieving effective coordination. The 2016 SAARC summit got cancelled because of India-Pakistan tensions. No one should expect India or Pakistan to initiate peace moves soon. The SCO is in a league of its own and must be treated as such. However, a pleasant change in direction and a more nuanced narrative are very much possible if both countries wish that.

Gregory Fernandes, mumbai

Take criticism in stride

Refer to ‘India slips 11 spots on World Press Freedom Index’; the deterioration in the ranking is indeed unpalatable for the largest democracy of the world. However, the slip was expected, given the measures adopted by the government to muzzle criticism. The ranking is a reminder for the government to revisit its policies and start taking criticism in its stride.

Aanya Singhal, noida

Proud moment

Apropos of ‘Ajay Banga made World Bank chief’; it’s a proud moment for us. It feels like Indians are ruling the world — be it CEOs or world leaders. It is inspiring to look up to people who have come from the same background and circumstances and are able to make it big globally.

Yamini Verma, Chandigarh

Xi’s dictatorship

Apropos of ‘Xi’s new slogans to concretise his leadership’; since long, China has politically witnessed and practised nothing except brute dictatorship. Dictators grab power and immediately thereafter suppress free speech. Xi Jinping, after securing his third term, is doing all he can to strengthen his ‘permanent, life-time presidency’ as all dictators wish and try to do. Dictatorship is another name of ‘absolute unchallenged power’. However, former US President Harry Truman opined that for an efficient government, dictatorship is good.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Brutal cops

Refer to ‘Scuffle at protest site’; several wrestlers are Padma Shri awardees. The police did not allow the protesters to set up tents on Wednesday to protect themselves from the rain. There was no woman constable. Two policemen, who were allegedly drunk, abused the wrestlers. Wrestler Bajrang Punia’s brother-in-law got hurt in the scuffle. Observing this kind of brutal behaviour of the Delhi Police, how would anybody believe that they will conduct a fair inquiry into the sexual harassment case?

RN Malik, Gurugram

Set up solar plants

The Punjab Government took a wise decision by changing the office timings. It will help the state save 350 MW of power daily and around Rs 40-45 crore from May 2 to July 15. However, rooftop solar plants should be compulsorily installed on every government building/office to save electricity. For this purpose, some amount of money can be taken from Group A and B employees’ salaries. This will definitely help the state in saving power and reducing the need to buy electricity from outside the state.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Visionary politician

Refer to ‘A leader who was keen to listen & learn’; the article reminds me of how a casual mention of hardships being faced by the residents of the then isolated, distant NFL Colony in Bathinda to the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the late 1970s made a local bus service operational from the very next day. The tributes in the media speak volumes of the contribution of this visionary politician. Punjab and Punjabis will miss his political finesse for a long time. The present generation needs to learn a lot from him about politics, administration and values. He was one of the tallest leaders of Punjab.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

