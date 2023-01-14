Pharma supply chain

Apropos of ‘Cough syrup tragedies are a wake-up call’; in sensitive products such as medicines, global perception is important for India’s pharma industry. The government must undertake a thorough and transparent inquiry into the supply chain from vendors of active pharmaceutical ingredients to the manufacturing and regulatory processes. With global recognition comes the responsibility of ensuring stringent product standards that can make a difference between life and death. The Central regulator CDSCO must be held accountable for such failures. The government should learn from these tragedies and global embarrassment and bring reforms.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Smacks of vendetta

The registration of a case against a former Finance Secretary for alleged corruption, days after he joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a surprising development (‘ Post yatra, CBI books ex Fin Secy in corruption case’). He had retired a few years ago and was not involved in any wrongdoing while in service. Now, it seems like the government is digging out records of individuals joining the movement and tarnishing their public image. A fear is being created to discourage people from joining the yatra. Though everyone supports the drive against corruption and wrongdoings, but to relate it with joining the opposition march is uncalled for. Proper and fair investigation on the charges levelled is expected from the political identities governing the nation. The government needs to be tolerant to the aspirations and ambitions of the general public and accept genuine criticism to improve its functioning.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

Paying court to NRIs

Reference to the article ‘Making diaspora invest in India a challenge’; it has been rightly pointed out that the government only wants money from the diaspora without any investment roadmap. The rules, regulations and policy matters are so cumbersome that NRIs are wary of investment. Infrastructure like roads, railway lines, power supply, environmental clearances and legal system cause a huge dent on investments. Properties of NRIs have been grabbed by property mafia in their absence. They keep running for years from one court to another for their properties. Organising colourful Pravasi Bharti sammelans cannot make much difference. The Punjab Government recently spent money of NRIs on their event and later returned it after backlash. Various measures like tax exemptions and infra development must be taken before inviting NRIs for investment.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Basic structure doctrine

Apropos of ‘Parl’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be comprised by judiciary: V-P’; RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was in news even when he was West Bengal Governor, but as the Vice-President, he again is in the headlines when he questioned the basic structure doctrine. He has said that the power of our Parliament to amend the Constitution and legislate is not subject to any other authority, and as such its primacy is inviolable. The basic structure doctrine was laid down by the apex court in another verdict known as the Kesavananda Bharati case in the 1970s. The SC had ruled that Parliament’s right to amend the Constitution was not unrestrained, but an amendment cannot violate its basic structure or fundamental architecture. Without the basic structure, the legislature could demolish the checks and balances that come through the separation of powers between the legislature, executive and judiciary. This can go against the tenor of the debates that create a robust democracy. The fact that these constraints help in maintaining a fine balance and make our democracy work better for the citizens cannot be overlooked or ignored. Some aspects of judicial functioning may need to be changed, but the basic structure doctrine isn’t one of them.

PL SINGH, by mail

Medicare in rural India

Refer to ‘80% shortfall of specialists in rural India’; it is a matter of grave concern that rural masses continue to bear the brunt of paucity of qualified medical staff. This is contrary to what Mahatma Gandhi said that the country’s development passes through villages. Why a larger section of society that lives in villages and is instrumental in development, glory and defence of the country should be deprived of the most-needed medical services. It is one of the reasons that rural people are inclined to shift to urban areas, putting more pressure on the already strained civic amenities. The government should provide fully qualified medical staff in rural areas and bolster the required infrastructure. Such deprivation after 75 years of Independence is an act of grave disparity.

GIAN P KANSAL, AMBALA CITY

