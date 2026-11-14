Philanthropy is a social obligation

Refer to ‘Time to revisit philanthropy in India’; the recent unrest among students has exposed the consequences of deep economic inequalities. Philanthropy cannot replace justice, but it can address public needs and ease social tensions. Parks, libraries, hospitals and educational institutions can benefit people beyond the circle of wealth. Such giving, however, must not substitute for fair wages, public services or business responsibilities. Wealth is never created in isolation. Workers, communities, public infrastructure and collective effort all contribute to its creation. No fortune, therefore, is entirely private. If the wealthy see themselves as trustees rather than absolute owners, philanthropy may become a social obligation rather than charity.

Manu Kant, Chandigarh

Complacency not acceptable

With reference to ‘The revelations and the silences’; Sonia Gandhi deserves appreciation for having communicated with people through her memoir, giving glimpses of her personal life and some events of national significance. She seems to be a conscientious woman, who adapted to the culture of her husband’s nation. We cannot hold her responsible for all the mistakes and shortcomings of the Congress party and its leaders. Her decision to forgo the position of Prime Minister in favour of Dr Manmohan Singh raised her stature as a public figure.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Advertisement

Can’t normalise terror

Apropos of ‘Terror in J&K’; the killing of two SPOs and the attack on a CRPF post highlight serious security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government must strengthen intelligence networks, improve security arrangements and ensure coordinated action against terrorists. Equally important is winning the trust and cooperation of local communities. Lasting peace is essential for tourism, development and prosperity in the region. The authorities must take concrete steps rather than make mere assurances. Discontent in the UT over the inordinate delay in the restoration of statehood can fuel unrest if terrorism is not eliminated.

Jasbir Kaur, Mohali

Shared responsibility

Refer to ‘Clean city survey’; it is true that a city’s cleanliness cannot be measured merely through rankings. While the Swachh Survekshan encourages healthy competition among cities, real success depends on public participation and responsible civic behaviour. Citizens must develop habits such as avoiding littering, segregating waste and maintaining public spaces. Equally important is the welfare of sanitation workers, effective waste disposal and attention to neglected areas. Authorities should focus on sustainable improvements rather than temporary quick-fix arrangements to secure higher scores. Cleanliness is a shared responsibility, and every citizen must contribute towards building healthier, cleaner and greener cities.

Advertisement

Manjit Kaur, Jalandhar

Misrepresenting language

Refer to ‘When Haryanvi is unlearnt’; we have reduced our own language to a joke. Today, Haryanvi is often heard in films, reels and comedy shows as a crude, loud and abusive language used by a rustic fool or a quarrelsome character. Young children do not hear Haryanvi as a language of love, folk wisdom or philosophy; they hear it as slang, abuse and taunts. We ourselves have failed to accord Haryanvi the dignity and recognition it deserves in keeping with changing times. When a local language is not learned at home, it becomes a painful form of linguistic self-erasure.

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra

Advertisement

Miracle of sportsmanship

A large section of society is gripped by depression, hopelessness and frustration. Nevertheless, hope still survives. The sun never sets on the possibilities of life. Even in the darkest hours, life can be transformed into a meaningful, purposeful and inspiring journey. A little resilience, coupled with the spirit of sportsmanship, can add immense charm, grace and lustre to human existence. This spirit, when practised in domestic life, can resolve disputes, dispel discord and restore harmony. Sportsmanship teaches us to rise above petty differences, respect opposing viewpoints and uphold the dignity of every individual.

Jarnail Singh Brar, Bathinda