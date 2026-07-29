Picture of a secular India

Refer to ‘GenZ rekindles the idea of India’; the recent youth mobilisation at Jantar Mantar was more than an agitation; it became a symbolic reassertion of the constitutional idea of India. Holding a copy of the Constitution, displaying the Tricolour and Gandhi’s portrait, and reciting Jana Gana Mana — everything together created a language of democratic protest that resonated far beyond the protesters’ immediate demands. The GenZ movement demonstrated that people with different ideological orientations can still converge under the Republic’s constitutional framework. If there is one enduring lesson, it is that the idea of India retains its capacity to unite, inspire and mobilise people across social and political divides.

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Manu Kant, by mail

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A resilient, united young India

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Apropos of ‘GenZ rekindles the idea of India’; this mass movement of an educated young India transcended the narrow barriers of caste, creed and region. The protesters came not only from urban middle-class families but also from remote rural towns. Our youth is no longer ready to bemoan its poverty and unemployment in isolation but is ready to question the drawbacks of our socio-economic and political system. It was not a social revolution yet it was a powerful movement involving diverse people. It shows that our democratic system is still alive and resilient.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

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Express dissent respectfully

Expressing dissent is a democratic right, but displaying vulgar posters, making obscene remarks or engaging in indecent actions against the Prime Minister or any public figure goes beyond the boundaries of civil discourse. A healthy democracy encourages debate and criticism, but it must also uphold decency, respect and responsibility in public.

Deepak Modi, Jalandhar

Artillery should get its due status

With reference to ‘Artillery deserves combat arm recognition’; artillery has long been regarded as the God of War because it shapes the battlefield and enables decisive military operations. Senior Army commanders invariably acknowledge that no major operation can succeed without effective artillery support, yet the long-pending proposal to accord it combat arm status remains unimplemented. Such a recognition will not only reflect operational realities but also show parity in institutional standing. It is time the Army hierarchy translated battlefield experience into policy.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Infantry always on the frontlines

With reference to ‘Artillery deserves combat arm recognition’; our Army’s underlying doctrine is jointness: infantry takes the ground, armour possesses shock value, artillery gives fire, engineers give mobility. One cannot deny how well the artillery performed in the Kargil war. However, artillery is not in direct contact with the enemy; it is positioned 10–20 km from the operation site. The other arms come close to the enemy, take casualties, and hold ground.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

A wake-up call for judiciary

Refer to ‘Judge’s warning’; dissent forms the basic framework of the Constitution. Its suppression by the use of more force than necessary or prolonged detention of dissenters by the ruling party is a sad commentary on its democratic functioning. It doesn’t augur well for a healthy democracy. Judicial accountability is essential in the dispensation of justice. ‘Justice should not only be done but should also appear to have been done’ is a fundamental principle of the justice delivery system. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s warning is, therefore, a wake-up call for the judiciary and the executive to do course correction before it is too late.

MD Sharma, Shimla