PM Modi in US

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US holds great significance as it marks an important diplomatic engagement between India and America. The visit also provided an opportunity to engage with the Indian diaspora in the US. The Indian-American community has made significant contributions to various sectors and has been a bridge between the two nations. The visit served as a platform to connect with the community, acknowledge its achievements, and recognise its role in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. Overall, the visit is expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration and cooperation in various fields, benefitting both India and the US in the long run.

Hamza Qasmi, Mumbai

Manipur violence

Refer to ‘Manipur deadlock’; the state government, even with the Centre’s help, has been unable to quell the violence or find a solution to the Manipur crisis. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs calling for an all-party meeting on Manipur may help break the deadlock. The Kuki-Zomi movement for separate administration is a long-standing struggle. To end the continuing violence in Manipur and deepening ethnic schisms, it calls for all parties to rise above partisan interests and work together to rebuild trust among the warring communities. The all-party meeting may persuade the estranged ethnic groups to talk and find a solution to the problem.

MS Khokhar, by mail

UN must intervene

Refer to ‘China’s petty tactics’; it is not at all shocking to see China blocking yet another proposal to designate Sajid Mir as a global terrorist at the UN, because Mir is the fifth terrorist to be protected by China. All those big talks against terrorism at international forums are just an eyewash and nothing else. Indeed, it is about time for the United Nations to sit and do course correction about its way of working. China’s petty politics is on full display and the UN will have to show much-needed political will to handle such issues.

Bal Govind, Noida

Commercialisation of cricket

Refer to ‘Balance to retain dignity of cricket & players needed’; by offering themselves for auction, the cricketers have brought shame to themselves and the game. The practice has lowered the dignity of cricket. The worth of a cricket player today is not known by how many runs he makes or how many wickets he takes, but by how much money he fetches in the auction. It is strange that this shameful spectacle is going unchecked. Cricket has become a highly commercialised sport, with the growth of franchise-based leagues like the IPL. All cricket lovers should come forward to protest this nefarious practice and even threaten to boycott the game if sale/purchase of cricketers is not stopped.

Wg Cdr CL SEHGAL (Retd), Jalandhar

Shopian case

Refer to ‘Two J&K doctors sacked over false autopsy report’; it is saddening to see how doctors, who hold an important position in society and play a significant role in healthcare, misused their position to create panic and unrest in the Valley. Their vested interests kept the security and investigating agencies on tenterhooks for years, leading to loss of time and money. In this era, where there are so many techniques to verify the truth, how were they so confident that their vicious act would not be exposed? They have brought shame to a noble profession.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Shimla’s woes

Apropos of ‘Shimla in danger’; rapid urbanisation, tourism and migration from rural areas have contributed to the strain on the city’s infrastructure and resources. Shimla was already facing parking woes due to haphazard construction, and this decision would further aggravate the problem. The number of cars has increased manifold, but the parking space hasn’t increased. The town faces an acute water shortage every summer. The local municipal authorities lack the necessary infrastructure to effectively respond to incidents such as fires, landslides and other emergencies. Illegal constructions have gobbled up vast stretches of lush green belts.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

