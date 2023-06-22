PM Modi’s US visit

Apropos of ‘Modi’s state visit’; the Indian diaspora in the US is one of the largest and most successful immigrant communities in the country. With a population of nearly five million, Indian-Americans have made significant contributions to various fields. Their achievements and integration into the American society have undoubtedly strengthened the bond between the two democracies. The Indian diaspora has also played an active role in promoting people-to-people connections and facilitating exchange programmes between the two nations. After nearly two decades, the bilateral ties have developed a strategic track. China’s assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region has been one of the catalysts for strengthening ties between the US and India.

SK Singh, by mail

Strategic partnership

Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the US signifies a momentous occasion for strengthening strategic partnerships. The US and India are the world’s largest democracies, and they share a commitment to democratic principles, individual freedoms and the rule of law. This common foundation provides a strong basis for cooperation and collaboration in promoting democratic ideals globally. The PM has transformed India from a third-world country into a global superpower. The economic relationship between the two nations has grown significantly over the years, which would strengthen with this visit.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Biden’s clout diminishing

Washington has rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi as President Joe Biden, whose clout is shrinking, wants to use India against China. The Indo-Pacific is where the US possibly needs India’s influence more than anywhere else. The US has long viewed India as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region. But, India must follow a policy of strategic autonomy, which involves engaging with multiple countries. It should remain equidistant from both; it shouldn’t antagonise China to please the US as the latter is not very reliable.

Bhartendu Sood, Chandigarh

Mitigating landslides

Refer to ‘Regulating buildings’; the Himachal government’s decision to regulate construction of buildings along four-lane highways is definitely a good step and will hopefully go a long way in mitigating the perennial problem of landslides. Illegal constructions lead to erosion of soil in already-fragile hills, making areas more prone to landslides. The problem of landsides is not exclusive to HP and states with hilly terrains may emulate this policy. This right step would definitely put a break on road accidents, caused by landslides.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

No more a hill station

Refer to ‘Shimla’s lungs to give way to concrete’; now it is inappropriate to call Shimla a popular hill station. Shimla is situated in a mountainous region. Mountainous areas cannot bear the weight of population and any kind of infrastructure beyond their capacity. As many as 1.51 crore tourists visited Shimla in 2022. Instead of increasing infrastructure in Shimla to promote tourism, the government should fix tourist inflow and improve existing amenities. If the government has given nod to construction in 17 green belts, suitable compensating measures, such as massive afforestation, are required to restore the ecology and environment of Shimla.

O Prasada Rao, by mail

Follow the path of spirituality

Apropos of ‘Spiritual wellness is important for holistic health’; indeed, there is a direct correlation between good and noble traits and physical and mental wellbeing of a human being. Qualities like punctuality, politeness, patience, charity and forgiveness have a direct bearing on the wellness of body and mind. Unfortunately, till date no empirical study has been done on the correlation between a healthy body and uprightness of any individual or a group. Even the best indexing international services have no reference on this subject. At a time when stress, anxiety and depression have become common in Indian households, and hypertension/diabetes seem to be part of normal life, the mantra of ‘spirituality’ can do wonders towards a disease-free and healthy society.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

