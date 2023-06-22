 PM Modi’s US visit : The Tribune India

PM Modi’s US visit



Apropos of ‘Modi’s state visit’; the Indian diaspora in the US is one of the largest and most successful immigrant communities in the country. With a population of nearly five million, Indian-Americans have made significant contributions to various fields. Their achievements and integration into the American society have undoubtedly strengthened the bond between the two democracies. The Indian diaspora has also played an active role in promoting people-to-people connections and facilitating exchange programmes between the two nations. After nearly two decades, the bilateral ties have developed a strategic track. China’s assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region has been one of the catalysts for strengthening ties between the US and India.

SK Singh, by mail

Strategic partnership

Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the US signifies a momentous occasion for strengthening strategic partnerships. The US and India are the world’s largest democracies, and they share a commitment to democratic principles, individual freedoms and the rule of law. This common foundation provides a strong basis for cooperation and collaboration in promoting democratic ideals globally. The PM has transformed India from a third-world country into a global superpower. The economic relationship between the two nations has grown significantly over the years, which would strengthen with this visit.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Biden’s clout diminishing

Washington has rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi as President Joe Biden, whose clout is shrinking, wants to use India against China. The Indo-Pacific is where the US possibly needs India’s influence more than anywhere else. The US has long viewed India as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region. But, India must follow a policy of strategic autonomy, which involves engaging with multiple countries. It should remain equidistant from both; it shouldn’t antagonise China to please the US as the latter is not very reliable.

Bhartendu Sood, Chandigarh

Mitigating landslides

Refer to ‘Regulating buildings’; the Himachal government’s decision to regulate construction of buildings along four-lane highways is definitely a good step and will hopefully go a long way in mitigating the perennial problem of landslides. Illegal constructions lead to erosion of soil in already-fragile hills, making areas more prone to landslides. The problem of landsides is not exclusive to HP and states with hilly terrains may emulate this policy. This right step would definitely put a break on road accidents, caused by landslides.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

No more a hill station

Refer to ‘Shimla’s lungs to give way to concrete’; now it is inappropriate to call Shimla a popular hill station. Shimla is situated in a mountainous region. Mountainous areas cannot bear the weight of population and any kind of infrastructure beyond their capacity. As many as 1.51 crore tourists visited Shimla in 2022. Instead of increasing infrastructure in Shimla to promote tourism, the government should fix tourist inflow and improve existing amenities. If the government has given nod to construction in 17 green belts, suitable compensating measures, such as massive afforestation, are required to restore the ecology and environment of Shimla.

O Prasada Rao, by mail

Follow the path of spirituality

Apropos of ‘Spiritual wellness is important for holistic health’; indeed, there is a direct correlation between good and noble traits and physical and mental wellbeing of a human being. Qualities like punctuality, politeness, patience, charity and forgiveness have a direct bearing on the wellness of body and mind. Unfortunately, till date no empirical study has been done on the correlation between a healthy body and uprightness of any individual or a group. Even the best indexing international services have no reference on this subject. At a time when stress, anxiety and depression have become common in Indian households, and hypertension/diabetes seem to be part of normal life, the mantra of ‘spirituality’ can do wonders towards a disease-free and healthy society.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Trending

Hema Malini, daughters skip Karan Deol’s wedding , but Esha posts a short and sweet note for step-nephew

3
Nation

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

4
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

5
Trending

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

6
Pollywood

Honey Singh gets death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, seeks security from Delhi Police

7
Nation

Led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal, over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights in meeting with PM Modi

8
Diaspora

Indian-American doctor arrested for sexually assaulting co-worker in California

9
Nation

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

10
Diaspora

Second accused charged with first-degree murder in New Year's Day shooting that left Sikh man dead

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

Drive to promote use of treated sewage water for construction, irrigation

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar is new DERC chief

Woman beaten to death by kin in Ghaziabad

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Pb Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities

Three killed in road mishaps

Man held for Rs 9.5 lakh fraud