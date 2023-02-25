 PM not sacrosanct : The Tribune India

PM not sacrosanct

Making anti-PM remarks and criticising the PM’s policies are now regarded as serious offences. Why does the Prime Minister pass derogatory comments on leaders of the Opposition by referring to Sonia Gandhi as a ‘Jersey cow’, Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’, Dr Manmohan Singh as ‘a village woman’ and teasing Mamata Banerjee with ‘Didi-o-Didi’? What is wrong if Pawan Khera used any such term for Modi? This is nothing but political frustration following the BJP’s defeat in Himachal Pradesh; the Supreme Court’s order on the MCD election; the political buzz created by Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; BBC’s documentary on the 2002 riots; and the Hindenburg report on Adani’s affairs. Misusing national agencies for political vendetta will cripple democracy. Misconduct and mudslinging by the political party in power will shake the trust and confidence of the people.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Broker peace

Reference to the article ‘Russia’s spring offensive is key’; it is true that the West provoked Russia in an effort to ‘bark at the gates of Russia’, and now, the visit of the US President to the capital of Ukraine to show solidarity and promise of weapons has only added fuel to the fire. What should a country do when an opposing country makes a scapegoat of a smaller country to serve its end? The US did the same using NATO to reach the gates of Russia. Ukraine was lured to join NATO and unscrupulously it announced the same. What did Ukraine achieve by announcing its plan to join NATO? The US has been by expanding its arms market. India has a good rapport with all the stakeholders, and as the head of G20, it enjoys good clout. We have a bold leadership, impactful diplomacy and wisdom. India should offer to mediate to end the war and bring peace. Prime Minister Modi’s suggestion that ‘this is not an era of war’ should serve as a guiding principle.

Arun Sareen, Mohali

India must mediate

Apropos of ‘One year of Ukraine war’, India is the best-suited mediator for extinguishing the ongoing war because it has amicable relations with all countries except China. The diplomatic skills of Indian authorities are praiseworthy. Owing to bumper granaries and a comparatively stable economy, India has managed to keep itself afloat in times of global inflation, however, it is in everyone’s interest that the war comes to an end and the world breathes a sigh of relief from the strangling hands of food scarcity and inflation.

Rewant Sharma, by mail

Need for timely action

The news ‘Radicals storm police station to force release of kidnap accused’ is unfortunate and disturbing. Punjab being a border state is vulnerable to infiltration and terrorism. Radicals getting violent with the police and raising pro-Khalistan slogans remind us the time when Punjab was reeling under violence and bloodbath in the name of Khalistan. The situation is turning sensitive and is widening in Punjab. The AAP government must collaborate with the Centre, NGOs and religious groups to address the problem before it becomes uncontrollable.

Abhimanyu Malik, Jind

Rein in radicals

Apropos of ‘Ajnala incident collapse of law and order’; former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has rightly asserted that the Ajnala incident, where supporters of preacher Amritpal Singh laid siege to a police station, injuring several police personnel, was tantamount to the collapse of law and order in the state. Such incidents remind us of the dark days of militancy, when militants used to roam freely and the police acted like mute spectators.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Interference by Governors

Reference to ‘Governor says won’t allow Punjab session’; Governors have been used as the Centre’s political agents in the past, too, but the present situation in various non-BJP states is dangerous for democracy and the Constitution. A look at some of the Opposition-ruled states like Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Jharkhand would reveal the needless interference of Governors in the smooth functioning of these states. The makers of the Constitution envisaged the position of the Governor as an apolitical head who must act on the advice of the Council of Ministers of the state. However, they are interfering and trying to run the governments, and even trying to destabilise elected governments. The way the Governors and Lieutenant Governors are harassing and obstructing the work of non-BJP governments, at the behest of the Centre, there seems to be a need for a debate in the country on the necessity for the posts of Governor.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

