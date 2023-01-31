PM’s advice to students

Apropos of ‘Promote gadget-fasting’; PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has become a popular annual meet. This interactive session is a simple but effective tool to help children gain proficiency in their studies and hone their overall skills. As most children spend maximum time on digital devices, they are left with less time for studies and outdoor activities. Excessive use of gadgets adversely affects studies and health. Outdoor activities and engaging in social gatherings with friends, teachers, parents and other elders are essential for their overall development. Since such interactive sessions play a significant role in the formative years of children, these must be held periodically. Apart from benefiting children, these sessions could immensely help teachers, parents and the public in general.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Mahatma’s legacy

Reference to ‘Marginalised but immortal’ (Spectrum, Sunday Tribune)’; a genius in the crowd of commoners is said to be queer. To understand the genius of a mind, a genius is required. In the world of today that mind is missing. The pure soul of the Mahatma is elevated to the level of the altar where epithets like ‘marginalised’, ‘ignored’ or ‘disregarded’ are insignificant. His killer is overpowering the minds of the people of today, but Bapu’s legacy is so strong that people are accepting it, though unknowingly. It is steadfastly guiding their path. They can ignore him, but not his legacy. It is imbibed in the mindset of the people and they cannot be alienated from it.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Level of civility

Refer to ‘Need for civilised dialogue’; it is unfortunate that the government pays attention to the grievance of citizens only when there is an agitation. Uncivil and inflammatory language not only demeans the individual but also widens the existing divides. Political rhetoric need not be explicit. Political debates and discussions are vital for democracy, but sadly, we are living in a time when civility in speech has become a rare commodity. Indiscreet comments are the order of the day and go viral through social media. Civility is the lubricant that keeps our society running smoothly. Let us maintain some standards of decorum in public debates and relationships so we can be the right role models for the next generation.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

Not for entertainment

Refer to ‘IAF fighter jets collide mid-air, pilot dead’; operational training sorties are essential to enhance the professional capability of the fighter pilots. These, therefore, cannot be abandoned for fear of mishaps. Some years ago, two Hawk aircraft of the Air Force engaged in aerobatics had also crashed after a mid-air collision. Such airshows, that are purely meant to entertain the public and do not add to the professional prowess of the pilots, can perhaps be done away with. As part of the Republic Day parade, some daredevil motorcycle riders of the Army carry out stunts that can be hazardous for them as well as onlookers. Since such stunts do not form an essential part of their duties, these should be avoided. It is pointless taking risks — in the air or on the road — just to entertain the people.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Lesson for SEBI, RBI

Apropos of ‘Hindenburg report driven by an ulterior motive, says Adani Group’; Hindenburg is a renowned entity and its findings cannot be unfounded. The report has undoubtedly dented investor confidence in our regulatory bodies such as SEBI and the RBI. Rather than repudiating the claims, the group should come up with facts and testimonies. This is also a lesson for SEBI and the RBI that laxity will not be accepted. It is seemingly a case of dereliction of duty.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Too many floors

The Haryana Government’s decision to allow construction of stilt parking plus four floors on single plots has created a lot of inconvenience due to damage to adjoining houses. There seems to be a nexus between HUDA authorities and builders as these constructions are being done purely for commercial gains. Adjoining houses have developed cracks, thus rendering the walls weak and vulnerable to further damage. Many complaints have been filed at the HUDA office in Panchkula, but no action has been taken. The Estate Officer is tightlipped on the matter, probably due to pressure from political bosses. Hapless residents are left to fend for themselves. They also have to deal with the serious mess created due to construction material dumped in front of their houses. Such construction is bound to put extra burden on the basic amenities like electricity, water and sewerage. HUDA has turned a blind eye to the long-term repercussions of this decision.

YASH KHETARPAL, PANCHKULA

