PM’s speech in Parliament

Refer to ‘Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls’; it was rather baffling to listen to PM Modi’s speech in Parliament in response to the no-confidence motion. The Opposition moved the motion to make the government break its silence on the Manipur violence. But our PM spent more time reminding the people about the faults of the Congress from Independence till 2014. It appeared as if he was speaking in an election rally to woo voters. He spoke about Manipur much later, only after the Opposition had walked out in protest. Such parliamentary proceedings are just a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

DMK’s Draupadi barb

Refer to ‘FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode’; the crimes committed against women in Manipur are undoubtedly reprehensible. However, likening the crimes to what happened to Draupadi in the Mahabharata is contentious. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rightly pointed out the 1989 episode when then Opposition leader J Jayalalithaa was assaulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Public memory is not so short. DMK MP M Kanimozhi needs to be careful in her choice of anecdotes and examples from Hindu scriptures.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Police inaction in Nuh, Manipur

Police inaction is writ large in Manipur and Nuh, where perpetrators of violence were on the rampage. Rather, in Manipur, the police allegedly handed over two women to the mob that paraded them naked. In Nuh too, the police allowed mischief-makers to have a free run during the procession organised by the VHP. Why were such known miscreants not taken into custody beforehand as a precautionary measure? It is unfortunate that communal riots, instead of being firmly put down at Nuh, were allowed to spill over to Gurugram. This lax approach on the part of the police resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Farmers need renewed policy

Refer to ‘Punjab farmers’ debt’; the grim picture of farmers’ suicides in the most prosperous state of India makes us rethink about the age-old problem of debt in the agriculture sector. It is a burning issue that needs to be addressed with the introduction of more flexible loans and interest-free schemes by national and regional banks. The absence of an effective fiscal policy for the agriculture sector at the national level has exacerbated the challenges faced by farmers. Redirecting revenue generated from direct and indirect taxes towards the benefit of farmers is indeed a viable approach to providing much-needed support to the agriculture sector.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Assault on the Constitution

Apropos of ‘Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl’; the Bill seeks to set up a committee comprising the PM, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM for selecting future CEC and ECs. The proposed selection committee does not constitute checks and balances and will be a mere formality since the Cabinet minister nominated by the PM will never vote against him. As per norms, the law should not be contradictory to the ruling of the apex court. The Bill is an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.

RS Sembhi, Ludhiana

Judicious use of pesticides

Refer to ‘Excessive pesticide use weighing down agri sector’ (August 7); the author says that per-hectare use (290 gm) of pesticides in India is low. At the same time, he claims that farmers are using pesticides injudiciously. India ranks second in agricultural production globally, yet when it comes to pesticide use, it is at the 11th place. Countries such as Spain and France with much less agricultural area and production make greater use of pesticides than India. The European Union uses six times more pesticides to produce 50 per cent of what India produces. It is apparent that Indian farmers use pesticides judiciously and in a cost-effective manner.

Nirmala Pathrawal, by mail

