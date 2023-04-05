 Policing lapses : The Tribune India

Policing lapses



Apropos of ‘Violence in Bihar, Bengal’; the incidents of violence happened during Ram Navami celebrations due to the abject failure of the police and the civil administration. The age-old policing mechanism needs to be done away with. Laathi-wielding cops can’t control mobs with arms. The use of drones, riot control units, preventive arrests and adequate deployment could have foiled the plans of anti-social elements to disturb peace. Instead of acting on their own, the cops look to their political masters, leaving law and order at the mercy of criminals.

Anil vinayak, Amritsar

Lowers court dignity

Refer to ‘Rahul gets bail in defamation case…’; with three CMs in tow, Rahul went to file his appeal in a Surat court. Who will pay the travel expenses of the CMs — their states or they themselves from their pocket? If ‘truth’ is his weapon, where was the need for a show of strength? His appeal reportedly terms the trial court order as ‘patently perverse’ and says that it is incumbent upon the courts to focus on the ‘essence and spirit’ of a speech rather than the ‘tone and tenor’. Such words, if used, are inappropriate and tend to lower the dignity of the courts. All parties concerned in a case should refrain from putting any kind of pressure on the courts.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

What makes us fat

Refer to ‘Lead a healthy lifestyle...’; Indians have traditionally consumed deep-fried samosas and pakoras, butter-laden paranthas and calorie bombs like jalebis and rabdi without getting fat. The reasons for this epidemic of obesity are not the so-called unhealthy carbs or fats. Electronic devices have ensured that physical activity is reduced. It is rare to see children playing outside. The lack of spaces in urban India is another reason why children are growing obese. Hardly any child walks to school. All modern conveniences may have made our lives easier, but they have also made us fatter. Alexa and Siri are now even making switching on and off redundant.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Junk food consumption

Refer to ‘Lead a healthy lifestyle to combat obesity’; eating junk food has become a part of life, causing nutritional deficiency. Obesity and obesity-related diseases are pushing us towards an unhealthy lifestyle. Going for a walk and exercising every day will burn the fat in our body. Those addicted to junk food must control their intake. Parents should think of ways to prevent children from getting addicted to junk food.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

For better society

Reference to ‘Winds of change’; the strides taken by many khaps to eradicate social evils like dowry, unwanted pomp and show on social functions, ‘honour’ killings, female foeticide and discrimination on the basis of caste or religion, are appreciable. Social reforms initiated by gram panchayats might expel the spectre of illiteracy and superstitions and give female education a boost. If panchayats across India take such praiseworthy steps, they might rid our society of evils which have been eroding social values necessary for advancements in all fields.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

Strange action

It is shocking that an FIR has been registered against citizens who protested against a flyover in Bengaluru and follow-up action is being initiated against them. What type of a democracy do we have, where public opinion is taken as a criminal offence? The people were agitating peacefully against the flyover in an attempt to save the ecology of a nearby lake. The mindless act of the state is highly condemnable. The FIR must be withdrawn immediately.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Fighting corruption

Apropos of ‘Conviction of corrupt higher during UPA...’; a needless controversy is being created over the number of convictions of the corrupt during NDA rule vs the UPA regime. Was it not the ‘sacrosanct’ duty of the then government to do so? There is nothing wrong with the PM giving a free hand to the CBI to act against the corrupt, however powerful. It is for the courts to convict or acquit an accused based on the evidence collected by the CBI.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Trade reforms

The application fees for MSME schemes have been lowered. This policy is a step in the right direction, as is the facilitation of e-commerce exports and widening the basket covered under the remission of duties and taxes on exported products. Steps are also being taken to boost manufacturing and rationalise the threshold for recognition for exporters and trade reforms. The new policy needs to be supplemented with other measures such as lowering import tariffs, ensuring a competitive exchange rate and broader free trade agreements to boost the country’s trade performance.

Rohan Chandra, Zirakpur

