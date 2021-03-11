Political debacle

Reference to ‘Lankan crisis’; PM Rajapaksa’s resignation can be described as political debacle for the ruling family. But who will replace him? Over the last decade, the government borrowed heavily and got trapped in a massive debt. The country needs a new leadership which is honest and able to turn the situation around. It will not be an easy task. The main lesson from the troubles in Sri Lanka is that political efforts can create financial crises, and the Rajapaksas have shown how things can go wrong.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Out of hand

Refer to ‘Lankan crisis’; the swift and ugly developments in Sri Lanka, though unexpected, have cost Mahinda Rajapaksa his high-profile job. The crisis-ridden island nation is an example of how misgovernance and failure to assess the pulse of the people can trigger violence, mass upheaval and disorder. It will be a Herculean task now to win over the trust of the people, restore peace and order, and revive the economy. The ball is now in the President’s court.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Taking on drug lords

Apropos of ‘Bathinda village opens front against drugs’, it was heartening that the civil society has finally come out in the open to fight the menace of drug peddling rampant in the state. The residents of Bir Talab village deserve an applause for forging a formidable front against the drug lords. Even as the AAP government has reaffirmed its resolve to end drug peddling, the peoples’ role remains imperative, rather than leaving it all to the government. The crucial role played by the public at large to combat terrorism in the 1980s would remain a milestone in the annals of history, even as the government had fought tooth and nail against it for years. Similarly, people need to play a proactive role in helping the government take on this menace.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Demolition drives

Refer to ‘SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition’; common in these actions are court directives and protests by the defaulters and the support of Opposition political parties. The question is: How did the authorities allow unauthorised constructions and encroachments to come up? And why they are not made accountable and punished? What is the need to go to courts? Do the culprits deserve sympathy for illegal activities and need to be provided alternative means as compensation?

O PRASADA RAO, by mail

Act against encroachers

The government drive against the encroachment of panchayat land is being appreciated by all. The law should take its own course, irrespective of the status of the encroachers. The government should make recovery from the date the person encroached upon the land without any kind of hesitation. It will add to the revenue of the department. There should be a probe into all irregularities and unlawful acts committed by previous governments.

BANSI RAM RAHUL, Garhshankar

Gurdaspur farm fires

Apropos of ‘In Gurdaspur, 800 farm fires this season, not even one FIR’, people had hopes from the AAP government to find a solution to stubble-burning. Even Kejriwal is silent about the smoke this time. Mohalla clinics will not be useful as stubble fires not only cause respiratory diseases, but also road accidents.

Sohan Lal Gupta, Patiala

PRTC drivers

It is strange that the PRTC did not take any action against the drivers involved in rash driving even after many persons lost their lives in 142 out of 576 major accidents (‘PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years’). The PRTC gets preferential treatment while allotting route permits and drivers do not face any competition. They indulge in rash driving only after wasting time at dhabas offering free meals.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Clash in Patiala

Refer to the bloody clash between two groups in Patiala; the incident could have been avoided had the police not been caught napping. The marching orders given to the district police top brass shows that the new CM means business. It is good that the anti-social elements have been rounded up. Any attempt to disturb law and order should be nipped in the bud. It is hoped that the CM will also look into the illegal trade in sand, liquor, transport and cable network, where only a few are ruling the roost.

RK SHARMA, Kurukshetra

Defence expenditure

Keeping in view the present war scenario in Asia and its expected spread across the world in the near future, all nations are in a race to increase their defence budgets. The Indian Government, however, has downsized defence expenditure. Over a lakh posts are lying vacant in the three wings of the Indian military, and unemployed youth are desperate for jobs.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

High alert sounded in border districts

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

