Political will crucial for reforms

Refer to ‘Education overhaul is a long haul’; the resignation of the education minister should be seen as the opening of a larger conversation. Replacing a minister without repairing the system merely changes the signboard, not the institution. Our education system has become excessively exam-centric, where coaching often overshadows classrooms and memorisation eclipses imagination. Universities deserve greater academic autonomy, appointments must be guided by merit rather than ideology, and classrooms should cultivate inquiry instead of unquestioned compliance. India’s demographic dividend will bear fruit only when education nurtures thoughtful citizens and capable problem-solvers. Lasting reform demands political will, institutional integrity and a shared national commitment that rises above partisan interests.

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Sunita Sikri, Yamunanagar

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Upgrade starts from govt schools

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Apropos of ‘Education overhaul is a long haul’; the education system requires deep structural reforms brought about by consistent policy action rather than a symbolic resignation. For a start, admission criteria for professional courses could be modified to include both the entrance exam score and the candidate’s school marks. A better version could be a component reflecting average scores from secondary level onwards, with higher classes carrying greater weightage. However, this will need a serious upgrade of government schools, not only through higher budgetary allocations as suggested by development economists, but also by ensuring transparency, accountability, quality and uniformity.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

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Political parties must take the lead

Refer to ‘One nation, many electoral questions’; simultaneous elections are impractical in our country. This system of one election across the country continued from 1951 till 1967 and thereafter elections have been held at different times and stages. Let the parties in power at the Centre and in the states set an example by resolving not to expend public money to garner votes, strictly adhering to the Model Code of Conduct, evolving a mechanism to curb the use of black money in elections and pursuing meaningful electoral reforms.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Revamp the education system

With reference to ‘Well done, GenZ’; for years, students have suffered in silence, this time GenZ refused to. The student protests are an indictment of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has failed miserably and lost credibility. Entrusting exam administration to a failing agency is no longer an option. The logical step is to hand it back to universities, the very institutions that teach and evaluate students. The PM’s announcement to bring in experts and intellectuals is welcome, but optics are not enough. The government must now sit with student leaders and shape reforms. GenZ has tasted victory. From now on, they will watch every move, question every policy, and demand real accountability. The message is clear: clean up the system, or the students will rise up again.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Go beyond political purges

Apropos of ‘Well done, GenZ’; we all saw the power of student unity in demanding accountability following the spate of exam leaks. However, a resignation alone will not fix the broken national testing system. To truly restore the confidence of millions of young people, the government must go beyond political purges. The NTA requires complete structural overhaul, transparent protocols and independent oversight to prevent paper leaks. Stricter laws are welcome, but systemic transparency and fair competition are what our merit-deserving youth urgently need.

Chavi Vohra, New Delhi

Prioritise public healthcare

With reference to ‘Health alert’; water-borne diseases are not confined to Himachal Pradesh; they are a major concern for citizens across the country. Like the education system, our health system should be overhauled as a priority, not at the cost of human lives. Residents in Punjab’s cities and rural areas frequently fall prey to dengue and seasonal diseases. Owing to the indifferent approach of the health and other departments, preparedness to curb waterborne diseases is often a mere formality for media coverage. The responsibility of the departments concerned should be fixed and heads must roll.

Mandeep Singh Kharoud, by mail