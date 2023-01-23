Politics of documentary

Apropos of ‘Great game in South Asia’ (Nous Indica); what Bilawal said against Modi was well planned. What happened in Godhra and other places when Modi was the Gujarat CM is not hidden. The US had at that time banned his entry into America. When the BJP gained power at the Centre, the cases pertaining to Godhra riots were withdrawn against top BJP leaders. The BBC documentary on the 2002 riots is a counter to The Kashmir Files. In this game of politics, such movies and documentaries are made to draw attention and paint the other as the villain. British PM Rishi Sunak’s defence of Modi in Parliament will compromise Sunak’s position because he is not a popular PM. Promoting Hinduism has not gone down well with the British population. He is following what Modi is doing in India. The documentary may harm the BJP’s prospects in the 2024 elections.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Evil designs

The article ‘Great game in South Asia’ (Nous Indica) is spot on: there seems more to the documentary than meets the eye. Local audiences seem to be the target of the utterances by the former British foreign secretary and Pakistan’s foreign minister. PM Shehbaz Sharif’s olive branch to India is a ploy to facilitate his begging and borrowings. India is aptly pushing for Sri Lanka’s reconciliation with Tamils for peace in South Asia. Only self/business interests rule the roost in strategic partnerships today. It is imperative that our politicians keep politics for the hustings and synergise as members of a single political community to thwart the evil designs of India’s adversaries.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Sense of entitlement

It is true that the West keeps throwing leftovers at India from time to time. The West believes that it has the sole prerogative and Asian ‘scums’ are to eternally live on the margins of the West. Since not even a single court in the country has found Prime Minister Modi guilty, from where are such ‘noble truths’ emerging? It seems like a part of a great conspiracy to not only denigrate Modi, but also oust him from power. Several countries are relentlessly working to stop India’s growth. In that nexus, even hardcore terrorist organisations are allying with apostles of democracy.

Jeevan VK, Pathankot

Women unsafe

Refer to ‘DCW chief molested’; the incident is unfortunate and distressing. It is a matter of serious concern that crimes against women are not getting stemmed. Despite 75 years of Independence, we have not been able to ensure the safety of our girls and women. We have stringent laws and yet such incidents keep taking place. The perpetrators of such crimes need to be dealt with sternly. The issue calls for serious deliberations over the matter by all, especially those entrusted with the responsibility of providing a safe environment. Parents, teachers and the civil society must inculcate values in boys and lay stress on character-building.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Rishi Sunak fined

Reference to the news report ‘UK police fines Rishi Sunak over seatbelt error’; one wonders if any of our so-called political masters could ever be acted against, forget about them apologising when faced with a similar situation! Don’t we, more often than not, see blatant defiance of the extant traffic laws during the holding of nationwide political rallies etc, even in the presence of the police? There are no mandatory helmets or seatbelts, what to talk of observance of traffic lights throughout their show of strength amidst self-serving sloganeering.

Vinayak G, by mail

Saving mountains

Apropos of ‘Himalayan challenge’; proper research should be undertaken before proceeding with any developmental activity in hilly and vulnerable areas. Drilling and tunnels affect the base of the mountains, endangering the population. Tourism is increasing and affecting the peace of the mountains. Sustainable development is the only way to resolve the issue and ensure that other mountains do not go the same way as Joshimath.

TANISHKA PRUTHI, LUDHIANA

Another parole

Reference to ‘Dera head gets parole again’; Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a sentence of 20 years in rape and murder cases, has again got parole for 40 days. Earlier, he was granted parole thrice in 2021 and twice in 2022, just ahead of the Assembly elections. There is a provision for grant of parole and furlough to a convict based on good conduct in prison, but how many have availed of this facility so smoothly and so frequently?

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

